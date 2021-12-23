Public Hearing- Antelope County

ANTELOPE COUNTY

Setting Public Hearing Date

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners received a petition to consider the vacation or abandonment of 853rd Road between 528th and 529th Avenue. The road is located between Sections 30 and 31, Townships 26 North, Range 5 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 10:20 A.M. the 4th day of January, 2022 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners in Antelope County.

PUBLISH: December 22, 2021

ZNEZ