Prom grand march to be Saturday night

With Spring comes time for the junior-senior proms at schools across the land.

The Elgin Public-Pope John Junior-Senior Prom will be held this Saturday, March 25. The event will be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall.

Activities will get underway with a Grand March, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Juniors, seniors and their dates are to be at the KC Hall no later than 6:20 p.m. if they wish to participate in the march. The public is invited to attend the Grand March which will The Elgin Review will broadcast live on its Facebook page.

Following the march, class photos will be taken, beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner, catered by Jodine Meis, will be served at 7:30 p.m. With a dance to follow.