Proceedings – Wheeler Central Schools Meeting

WHEELER CENTRAL

School District #45

Regular Meeting

November 14, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held November 14, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Sue Patrick, Adam Freouf, and Jessie Swick. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Swick made the motion to approve the consent agenda. Freouf seconded. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Office Supply, 2,162.55; ASCD, Superintendent Dues, 169.00; BOONE CO HEALTH CENTER, Transportation Physical, 110.00; BURWELL TRIBUNE, Publishing, 100.14; DAS STATE ACCTG – CENTRAL FINANCE, OCIO, 1,437.92; DEAN’S MARKET, Secondary Supply, 181.84; DEMCO, INC., Library Supply, 108.13; E M C INSURANCE, Insurance, 7,361.63; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT # 8, SEBL Workshop, 5,350.00; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, 124.86; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, 406.70; ESU COORDINATION COUNCIL, PowerSchool Member Fee, 6,000.00; FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES, Library Supply, 413.38; GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT, Periodical Subscription, 231.19; GREELEY COUNTY CLERK, Joint Hearing Supply, 39.03; HONORBOUND IT, Network, 300.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, 8.68; KSB SCHOOL LAW, Policy Sub, 5,000.00; LEXIA LEARNING SYSTEMS LLC, LETRS Training, 3,690.00; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, 2,280.08; MCI, Phone Service, 51.51; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, Occupational Therapy, 752.13; NE SAFETY CENTER, Transportation Course, 100.00; NEBR. LABOR LAW POSTER SERVICE, Labor Law Poster, 99.50; NEU YOU PHYSICAL THERAPY, PC, Physical Therapy, 163.50; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, 293.81; O’NEILL SHOPPER, Publishing, 49.00; ONE SOURCE, Background Check, 20.00; ORD’S ACE HARDWARE, Maintenance, 18.58; PAPER TIGER SHREDDING, Paper Shredding, 45.00; PLUGGE’S ROD SHOP, Transportation Repairs, 676.85; QUALITY ALIGNMENT & REPAIR, Transportation Repair, 752.85; QUILL, Office Supply, 323.64; REALLY GOOD STUFF, Classroom Supply, 186.26; RODEO MARKET, Early Childhood Supply, 111.20; SACK LUMBER COMPANY, Maintenance Supply, 104.46; SANDERSON, SUSAN, Transportation Physical, 193.00; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, Secondary/Elementary Supply, 52.57; SEESAW LEARNING, Elementary Software, 600.00; STUDENT ASSURANCE SERVICES, INC., Insurance, 500.00; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Clock System, 39.39; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, 335.00; UNIV OF NE KEARNEY, Trans Teach Contract, 4,000.00; W E MART, School Fuel, 12,762.34; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Transportation Lease, 6,613.00; WHEELER CENTRAL ACTIVITY FUND, For Incorrect coding, 256.29; WHEELER COUNTY CLERK, Joint Hearing Supply, 385.23; WRIGHT, JERILEE, Mileage, 195.00; YANT EQUIPMENT COMPANY, INC, Maintenance, 535.10

TOTAL: 65,690.34

Kasselder welcomed the visitors at this time.

During the maintenance report, discussion on tree removal bids was held.

Trina Pelster gave the transportation report.

Reiter gave the PK-12 Principal report.

Kluver gave the Superintendent report.

During the Board report, the board discussed the NASB Report.

Kasselder informed the board on how Americanism is being taught and used within the District.

Derner made the motion to close the Student Fee Account, Payroll Account, and CWC Account with all funds to be moved into the General Fund account. Patrick seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Discussion was held on the Early Retirement Incentive Program. Derner made the motion to offer 2 Early Retirement Incentives for the current school year. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Swick made a motion to adopt Board Policies 1001, 1002, 1003, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 as presented. The motion was seconded by Patrick. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Kasselder made the motion to approve Derek Mahony for the 2022-2023 school year as the JH Cross Country coach. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Swick made the motion to approve Danielle Wray as a local substitute teacher. Derner seconded. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Discussion was held on the Nebraska Community Foundation.

Patrick made a motion to purchase the Dave Ramsey Finance curriculum for the 2023-2024 school year. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Freouf made a motion to approve the quote from ACCESS to start digitizing records. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Swick made a motion to enter into executive session to protect personal and identifiable information. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries. Executive session was entered at 9:05 p.m.

Derner made a motion to exit the executive session. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries. Executive session ended at 9:25 p.m.

Derner made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Swick seconded the motion. All in favor.

Meeting was adjourned at 9:25 p.m.

Next regular board meeting will be held December 12, 2022

PUBLISH: November 30, 2022

