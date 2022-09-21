Proceedings-Wheeler Central District #45 Budget Hearing

WHEELER CENTRAL
DISTRICT #45
September Budget Hearing
September 12, 2022
The Wheeler Central Board of Education Budget Hearing was held September 12, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Sue Patrick, Adam Freouf, and Jessica Swick. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter and Andrea Pelster.
Kasselder welcomed the visitors.
A presentation with discussion was held on the 2022/2023 Budget.
Public comment was held.
Swick made the motion, seconded by Patrick, to adjourn the meeting. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 7:35 p.m.
PUBLISH: September 21, 2022
ZNEZ