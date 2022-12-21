Proceedings-Wheeler Central Board of Education

WHEELER CENTRAL

DISTRICT #45

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

December 12, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board meeting was held December 12,2022.

Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. Roll call was taken with the following present: Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Sue Patrick, Jessie Swick, and Adam Freouf. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, Zac Wright, Marcia Smith, and Kelly Guggenmos. Andrea Pelster and Trina Pelster both entered the meeting at a later time.

Smith made the motion to approve the consent agenda. Seconded by Patrick. Roll call: Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Patrick-aye, Smith-aye. Motion carries.

ABDO PUBLISHING, ABDO Publishing, 2,084.40; ABDO PUBLISHING, Secondary Supply, 64.00; ABDO PUBLISHING, Maintenance Repair, 492.85; ALICAP, Insurance, 51,147.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Secondary Media Supply, 2,384.23; AMAZON MARKETPLAC, District Supply, 136.10; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, Tech Maintenance, 849.88; BARNHILL ENTERPRISES Secondary Supply, 38.00; Best Books, Inc., Media Supply, 678.67; BURWELL TRIBUNE, Periodical Subscription, 48.00; CARTWELLS DINING SERVICES, Secondary Supply, 67.50; CCS PRESENTATIONS SYSTEMS, INC., Tech Supply, 634.95; DAS STATE ACCTG – CENTRAL FINANCE, OCIO, 718.96; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT # 8, Employee Development & Training, 7,918.40; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, 104.74; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, 505.10; FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES, Media Supply, 253.99; GREY HOUSE PUBLISHING, Digital Literacy Skills & Strategies, 164.00; HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS, Custodial Supply, 1,720.89; HONORBOUND IT, Network Services, 300.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, 833.63; JOSTENS, Graduation Supply, 69.95; LAMMERS ABEL AND KAPS, Services for Audit, 7,925.00; LANDGREN, JENNA, Secondary Supply, 86.21; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, 2,006.09; MARRIOTT, Superintendent Travel, 332.00; MCI, Phone Service, 59.49; MID AMERICA BOOKS, Books, 1,510.19; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, OT Services, 605.63; NEBRASKA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, Superintendent Dues & Fees, 75.00; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM., Superintendent Dues & Fees, 120.00; NEBRASKA STATE FIRE MARSHAL, Annual Registration Fee, 240.00; NORDHUES FAMILY, Lawn Service, 450.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, 293.81; PEOPLE’S SERVICE, Transportation Repair, 53.00; PLUGGE’S ROD SHOP, Transportation Repairs, 301.56; QUILL, INK FOR COMPUTER, 249.63; RODEO MARKET, Early Childhood Supply, 25.31; rSchool Today, Software Subscription, 330.80; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, Classroom Supply, 193.71; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, 42.42; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, 335.00; W E MART, Transportation Fuel, 3,507.21; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Transportation Lease, 13,226.00; WM KROTTER CO., Maintenance Supply, 74.93

Kasselder welcomed visitors at this time.

During the staff report, Mr. Kluver noted that due to weather cancellations, there could be the need to reschedule a game on a Wednesday night. They will try to avoid this situation if possible, but a lot of factors play into this decision.

No new information from the maintenance and transportation departments.

Mrs. Reiter gave the PK-12 Principal report. There was good attendance for both the Early Childhood board meeting and the Family Literacy night, that included the Book Fair. District One-Act placed 5th. Christmas concert will be held on Dec. 16. The student food drive was a success, with the students achieving their goal therefore the students last day of classes will be the 21st of December. December 22 will be used for any students needing to complete their work.

Mr. Kluver gave the Superintendent report. He shared information he received from both the NASB conference and the Legislative Preview meeting he attended. Also information from the E-rate visit from Dec. 7. Mr. Kluver also explained to the board the process being used to requisition supplies during the school year.

Derner suggested the idea of a board policy stating the skid loader was not to be used on the new sidewalk .

In old business, both Chambers school board and Wheeler Central school board have approved the 2022-2023 cross country coaching contract.

There has been one packet requested by a qualifying teacher for early retirement.

The Nebraska Community foundation has reported there is $13,976.48 currently available for spending on supporting Pre-K curriculum and programs.

In new business, the board policy review was tabled till the January meeting.

A motion was made by Patrick recognizing WCEA as the sole representative for the negotiation process for the 2024-2025 school year. Freouf seconded. Roll call: Smith-aye, Derner-aye, Patrick-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye. Motion carries.

Due to the increase in students needing speech therapy, Mrs. Aufdenkamp will be adding a 1/2 day in Wheeler Central.

Discussion concerning the 2021-22 audit and response letter from the administration. Approval will need to be voted on in the January, 2023 meeting.

Motion made by Swick and seconded by Derner to enter executive session for the protection of personal and/or identifiable information. Roll call-all ayes. Time: 8:09 p.m.

Motion made by Smith and seconded by Swick to exit executive session. Roll call-all ayes. Time: 8:47 p.m.

Motion made by Smith, seconded by Derner to adjourn the meeting. All in favor. Meeting was adjourned at 8:48 p.m.

Next regular meeting will be January 9, 2023. Time to be determined.

PUBLISH: December 21, 2022

