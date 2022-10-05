Proceedings-Wheeler Central Board of Education

BUDGET AUTHORITY & FINAL TAX REQUEST MEETING

September 27, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Budget Authority & Final Tax Request meeting was held on September 27, 2022. Chairman Kasselder called the meeting to order at 8:00 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following members present: Drew Kasselder, Jessica Swick, Dennis Derner, and Sue Patrick. Derner made the motion to excuse the absence of Freouf. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Kasselder – aye, Patrick – aye, Derner – aye, Swick – aye. Motion carries. Swick made the motion, seconded by Derner, to excuse the absence of Smith. Roll call vote: Kasselder – aye, Patrick – aye, Derner – aye, Swick – aye. Motion carries. Also present were Dan Kluver and Andrea Pelster.

Kluver gave a brief overview of past meetings regarding the budget and reported that there were no changes that needed to be made to the budget. Patrick made a motion to adopt the 2022-2023 Budget as presented to the board. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Kasselder – aye, Patrick – aye, Derner – aye, Swick – aye. Motion carries.

Patrick made the motion, seconded by Kasselder, to adopt the 2022-2023 Tax Request Resolution as presented to the board. Roll call vote: Kasselder – aye, Patrick – aye, Derner – aye, Swick – aye. Motion carries.

Motion to adjourn was made by Patrick, seconded by Swick. All in favor – aye. Meeting adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

PUBLISH: October 5, 2022

ZNEZ