Proceedings-Wheeler Central Board of Education

WHEELER CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION

July Board Meeting

July 11th, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education regular meeting was held on July 11, 2022. Chairman Kasselder called the meeting to order at 8:04 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called, and the following members were present: Drew Kasselder, Jessica Swick, Adam Freouf, Dennis Derner, and Sue Patrick. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Patrick-aye. Motion carries. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

At this time, Andrew Smith was sworn in as a new Board Member.

Patrick made the motion to approve the consent agenda with an amendment to last month’s minutes. Swick seconded. Roll call: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Maintenance, $641.65; BARNHILL ENTERPRISES, Secondary Supply, $45.00; BLOOMS FLORAL AND GIFTS, Supply, $50.00; BURWELL FLORAL & BRIDAL LOFT, Supply, $55.00; BURWELL TRIBUNE, Publishing, $89.34; DECKER EQUIPMENT, Maintenance Supply, $35.45; E M C INSURANCE, Insurance, $7,361.66; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, $177.95; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, $388.26; FOLLET CONTENT SOLUTIONS LLC, Elementary Media Supply, $163.13; HOLT COUNTY INDEPENDENT, Periodical Renewal, $45.00; HONORBOUND IT, Network, $300.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, $8.40; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, $1,251.84; MCI, Phone Service, $57.16; MIDWEST ALARM SERVICES, Service Call, $351.88; NE COUNCIL SCHOOL ADMIN, Admin Conference, $611.00; NE RURAL COMM SCHOOL ASSOC, NRCSA Membership Dues, $850.00; NORDHUES FAMILY, Lawn Service, $1,430.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, $296.81; ORD’S ACE HARDWARE, Maintenance, $15.98; PLUGGE’S ROD SHOP, Transportation, $220.70; PLUGGE, ROY, Skid steer Rental, $150.00; QUILL, Office Supply, $82.64; SACK LUMBER COMPANY, Maintenance, $29.28; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC., Accounting Software, $4,250.00; STUDIES WEEKLY, SS Ciriculum, $3,361.88; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, $39.39; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, $335.00; TOWN AND COUNTRY AUTO BODY, Bus Grilles, $2,835.92; VIAERO WIRELESS, Phone Service, $147.78; VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, Utilities, $1,581.84; W E MART, School Fuel, $552.04; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Transportation Lease, $6,613.00; WYNDAM GARDEN, FFA National Range Rooms, $609.48

Total: $35,034.46

Principal Reiter gave the staff and principal report. She noted the Pre-K numbers, gave an update on the back-to-school bash, reported on the grant Wheeler County received for Early Childhood Daycares, and noted that teachers are signed up for LTRS training.

Superintendent Kluver gave the superintendent report. He gave an update on the numbers reported for the School Census. He also discussed plans, policies, and annual training requirements for the district. Discussion was held about comp time for employees.

Trina gave the transportation report. Summer maintenance for the buses and the bus contract were discussed.

Discussion was held at this time on the letter being sent to families regarding school lunches.

The addition of vape detectors was discussed. A motion to install 2 detectors in the high school restrooms when students are not in session was made by Patrick, seconded by Swick. Roll call: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Kasselder made the motion to utilize payroll ACH from Farmers & Merchants Bank. Seconded by Swick. Roll call: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Freouf made the motion to redeem the balance of the certificate, held at Farmers & Merchants Bank, upon its maturity date. This balance is to be moved to the General Fund. Seconded by Derner. Roll call: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made the motion to adjourn. Seconded by Patrick. All in favor. Motion carried.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:15 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held August 8th at 7:00 p.m.

PUBLISH: July 20, 2022

ZNEZ