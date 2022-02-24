Proceedings-Wheeler Central Board of Education

February Board Meeting

February 14, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education regular meeting was held on February 14, 2022. Chairman Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. Members present were: Patrick, Kasselder, Freouf, Swick, Wright, and Derner. Absent members: none. Others present include Rod Olson, Dan Kluver (entered meeting over Zoom at 7:30 p.m.), Makayla Reiter, Patti Jensen, and Sharon Endorf.

Patrick made the motion to accept the consent agenda. Swick seconded. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Wright-aye, Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye.

Apple, Reap, $2,422.00; Applied Connective Technology, Tech, $97.60; Bernt, Tommy, Transportation Driving, $64.00; Best Books, Inc., Elementary Media Supply, $40.98; Bloom Repair LLC, Transportation Repairs, $80.00; Central Nebraska Rehabilitation Services, SPED, $1,148.20; Company Care, Transportation Labs, $37.00; Cornerstone Insurance Group-Bartlett, Treasurer and Business Manager Bond, $170.00; Elgin Review, Advertising, $261.41; Elite Office Products, Copier Lease, $287.74; EMC Insurance, Insurance, $6,478.00; Erickson, Dawn, Secondary Supply, $115.98; ESU #8, “($4588.35)SPED ($10.50)Laminating, ($60)Collaboration Meeting”, $4,658.85; Grocery Cart, Board Supply, $177.56; Heartland Fire Protection, Transportation Inspection, $137.00; Hillyard, Elementary Supply, $998.20; Honorbound IT, Network, $300.00; Island Supply & Welding, Shop Supply, $68.74; JW Pepper, Secondary Supply, $147.99; KSB School Law, Legal Services, $250.00; Lammers, Abel & Kaps, Consult, $1,395.00; Lawson Products, Maintenance Supply, $103.92; MCI, Phone Service, $56.32; Mead, Brad, Transportation Consult, $1,200.00; Menards – Grand Island, Maintenance Supply, $12.38; Midwest Bus Repair, Transportation Inspection, $1,153.24; Nebraska/Central Equipment, Inc., Transportation Repairs, $543.26; Nebraska Department of Education, Instructional Misc., $105.00; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation Course, $200.00; Neu You Physical Therapy, PC, SPED, $178.57; NNTC, Phone Service, $291.05; One Source, Backgroud Check, $40.00; O’Neill Electric Motor Service, Transportation Repairs, $26.50; O’Neill Pest Control, Maintenance, $350.00; People’s Service, Transportation Repairs, $883.00; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Transportation Repairs, $658.02; Pioneer Athletics, Maintenance Grounds, $771.65; PSAT/NMSQT, Misc. Secondary Instruction, $72.00; Quill, Office Supply, $1,126.17; Ramsey Ranch Supply, Maintenance Supply, $34.98; Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Boiler Repair, $3,070.12; Sack Lumber, Maintenance Supply, $393.67; Sanderson, Susan, Mileage, $95.36; Sapp Bros, Heating LP, $4,266.04; State of Nebraska, ($718.96)OCIO Billing, $718.96; TMS, Time Clock System, $164.39; Torpin’s Rodeo Market, Elementary Supply, $86.38; Toshiba, Copier Lease, $335.00; USPS, ($125)Music Postage ($200) General Postage, $325.00; Viaero, Phone Service, $225.67; We Mart, ($326.83)Fuel ($2816.19)Bus, $3,143.02; Wells Fargo, March Lease, $6,613.00; Will’s Auto Repair, Transportation Repairs, $336.30; Williamson, Diana, Transportation Labs, $218.00

TOTAL: $47,133.22

Kasselder opened the meeting by welcoming the visitors.

Kasselder requested staff reports at this time. Olson states there are no staff reports.

Mr. Olson gave the Principal and Superintendent report. Olson noted the NAEP test that the 8th grade class took, along with MAPS and NSCAS testing all students will be taking yet this year. PBIS students have done a great job and are showing positive behaviors while using the restrooms. Parent-teacher conference was held last week. Staff will be attending the MTSS workshop held in Neligh. Girls sub-districts start this week with boys being held next week. Speech has started and is off to a good start. Mr. Olson also mentioned the joint subcommittee board meeting taking place on February 28th. Topics at this meeting will be NSAA pairings, referees, home games being held Friday afternoons, and finding replacement for JH girls basketball coach.

Mr. Olson also gave the report for maintenance. Olson stated work was done on the boiler and noted the hire of a part-time custodian.

The transportation report was given by Mr. Olson. Tires were replaced on two vans. January was a busy month for transportation.

Kasselder gave the board members report. It was stated that a youth football program is being looked into with a start date in the fall.

Patrick made a motion to accept the collective bargaining/negotiated agreement for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 contract years. Wright seconded. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Wright motioned to adopt the “Corporate Authorization Resolution” as presented in Exhibit A which will apply to all accounts held in the Farmers and Merchants Bank and will replace all prior and similar resolutions. Derner seconded. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-dye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Derner made the motion to remove Bethany Wagner from the district’s Farmers and Merchants debit card and add Andrea Pelster with a limit of -0- cash back and a purchase ceiling and/or daily limit of $1000. Swick seconded. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries

The motion to offer classified contracts for the 2022-2023 school year was made by Patrick. Seconded by Freouf. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Wright made the motion to offer the Pre-K-12 principal contract to Makayla Reiter. Swick seconded. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Freouf made the motion to offer an elementary teacher contract to Kathy Curry. Derner seconded. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Discussion was held about becoming a member of the Nebraska Association of School Boards. Wright made the motion to become a member of NASB. Patrick seconded. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

The motion to accept a local substitute teaching certificate for Janell Schlenger was made by Swick. Seconded by Derner. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Discussion on the convection oven and sink in the kitchen was held at this time. Motion to purchase a new convection oven and sink not to exceed $14000 was made by Patrick. Derner seconded. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Derner and seconded by Patrick. Patrick-aye, Derner-aye, Swick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Freouf-aye, Wright-aye. Meeting adjourned at 8:36 p.m.

PUBLISH: February 23, 2022

ZNEZ