Proceedings – Wheeler Central Board of Education

WHEELER CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION

February Meeting

February 13, 2023

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held February 13, 2023. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Zach Wright, Adam Freouf, and Jessie Swick. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Wright made the motion to approve the consent agenda as presented. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Chairperson Kasselder welcomed the visitors and opened the floor for public comment. No comment was held.

ACCESS, Office Filing, $42.91; ADVANCED WATER COMPANY, INC., Maintenance Supply, $32.26; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Supply, $2,710.59; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, Tech Support, $75.00; ASCD, Superintendent Fees, $40.00; AWARDS UNLIMITED,INC., Supply, $246.06; BURWELL TRIBUNE, Publishing, $360.61; DAS STATE ACCTG – CENTRAL FINANCE, OCIO, $1,437.92; EBSCO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE, Media Supply, $623.72; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #8, Title I Meeting, $14,536.00; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, $148.59; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, $408.70; ESU 1, Employee Training, $30.00; ESU COORDINATION COUNCIL, Tech Support, $225.00; HEARTSMART, Nurse Supply, $607.00; HEMINGFORD PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Distance Learning, $990.00; HOLT COUNTY CLERK, Board Supply, $151.56; HONORBOUND IT, Network, $300.00; HUBEL WELDING & IRON, Secondary Supply, $39.90; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, $57.64; KLUVER, MICHELLE, Transportation, $180.00; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, $4,976.03; MCI, Phone Service, $59.68; MIDWEST BUS REPAIR, Transportation Inspections, $1,383.45; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, OT Services, $1,223.18; NE RURAL COMM SCHOOL ASSOC, Superintendent Dues & Fees, $80.00; NEBRASKA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, Board Fees, $883.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, $296.51; ORD’S ACE HARDWARE, Maintenance Supply, $38.24; PAPER TIGER SHREDDING, Office Support, $45.00; PEOPLE’S SERVICE, Transportation Repairs, $1,127.00; PLUGGE’S ROD SHOP, Transportation Repair, $464.86; PLUGGE, ROY, Equipment Rental, $1,050.00; QUILL, Supply, $49.99; RODEO MARKET, Early Childhood Supply, $157.43; SANDERSON, SUSAN, Employee Training, $10.00; SAPP BROTHERS, Heating Propane, $5,410.38; STAPLES, Supply, $709.18; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, $35.00; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, $335.00; UNIV. LINCOLN, Connecting the Dots, $35.00; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA, Employee Training, $430.00; W E MART, Maint/Transportation Fuel, $3,172.31; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Transportation Lease, $6,613.00

No staff report was given.

During the maintenance report, Rudy Smith presented a 1 to 5 year project plan.

No transportation report was given.

Reiter gave the PK-12 Principal report. Updates were given on Science curriculums, FFA competitions, employees development trainings, quiz bowl teams, and speech meets. She also reported on future speakers and attending job fairs.

Kluver gave the Superintendent report. He updated the board on the various meetings attended and legislative topics. An update was also given on the visit from the ALICAP representative.

Derner gave a brief board report.

Discussion was held on online payment options.

Discussion was held on entry control panels.

Smith made the motion to approve Daniel Kluver Sr., Superintendent, to serve as board authorized representative and to sign all forms and documents for all matters relating to Local, State, and Federal when appropriate for Central School District No. 45. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to continue using Cornerstone Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank as the depositories of district funds for Central School District No. 45. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to designate KSB School Law as representatives for Central School District No. 45. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to designate Lammers, Abel & Kaps CPA’s, P.A. as auditors for Central School District No. 45. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to designate Daniel Kluver Sr. as Non-Discrimination Compliance Coordinator. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Smith made a motion to designate Abi Parker as Title IX Coordinator. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

The Superintendent notified the Board of a list of unwanted items to be disposed of.

Derner made a motion to approve Brady Firley as the Varsity Head Track Coach for the 2022/2023 season. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

The board was presented with an ESSER II review.

Swick made a motion to approve the daycare handbook as presented. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to approve the superintendent to receive a General Fund debit card at Farmers & Merchants Bank with a $1000 daily limit and $0 cash back. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to approve the 2nd Superintendent’s Evaluation. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on the current status of gym facilities and future improvements.

Discussion was held on the structure for Preschool for the 2023-2024 school year.

Freouf made a motion to continue membership with NASB. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Derner made a motion to approve classified staff compensation for the 2023-2024 school year as presented. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Smith made a motion to enter executive session to protect personal and identifiable information. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried. Executive session was entered at 9:08 p.m.

Swick made a motion to exit executive session. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried. Exited executive session at 9:14 p.m.

Swick made a motion to approve the Principal compensation for the 2023-2024 school year as presented. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to approve the following Board Policies: 3001,3002,3003, 3003.1, 3004, 3004.1, 3005, 3007, 3008, 3009, 3010, 3011, 3012, 3013, 3014, 3015, 3016, 3017, 3018, 3019, 3020, 3021, 3022, 3023, 3024, 3025, 3026, 3027, 3028, 3029, 3030, 3031, 3032, 3033, 3035, 3036, 3037, 3039, 3040, 3041, 3042, 3043, 3044, 3045, 3046, 3047, 3048, 3049, 3050, 3051, 3053, 3054, 3055, 3056, 3057, 3058. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Smith made a motion to adjourn. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote – all aye. Meeting was adjourned at 9:41 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be March 13th at 7:00 p.m.

PUBLISH: February 22, 2023