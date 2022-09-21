Proceedings-Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

BUDGET MEETING

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 SEPTEMBER 2022

The Budget Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on September 12, 2022. The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:05 p.m. on September 12, 2022. Both meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. Meetings were called to order by Vice-Chairperson Plugge. Members present were, Reiter, Plugge, and Nichols. . Absent: Williamson and Einspahr. Also, present Vicki Vannier, village clerk. Notice of the meetings were given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Reiter, seconded by Nichols to approve the August 8, 2022, minutes. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Reiter to approve the minutes on August 30, 2022. Motion carried.

STREETS: The Street Grant has been submitted.

WATER: It was moved by Reiter, seconded by Nichols to accept the Emergency Plan as submitted. Motion carried.

SEWER: Was discussed. No action taken.

KENO: It was moved by Nichols and seconded by Reiter to make a payment to Creative Sites, LLC in the amount of $24,030.00 from the Keno fund account. $5,000 donation from the Lion’s Club and $1,000 donation from the Cedar River Poker Run will pay for the rest of the bill. Roll call vote: YES—Reiter, Nichols, Plugge. NO: None. ABSTAINED: None. Motion carried.

USER FEES: were discussed.

SEPTEMBER CLAIMS: were discussed. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Reiter to approve September claims Roll call vote: YES—Reiter, Nichols, Plugge. NO: None. Abstained: None. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: A request for additional lighting at the Bronze Garden was discussed. No action was taken. A motion by Reiter, seconded by Nichols to sell the existing “Wooden” playground equipment at the park—with removal by the buyer, was made. Roll call vote: YES—Reiter, Nichols, Plugge. NO: None. Abstained: None. Motion carried. Sealed bids will be accepted until the October 10 board meeting. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Reiter to make the “Elgin Review” paper the official paper of the village. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Reiter, Plugge. No—none. Abstained: none. Motion carried.

BUDGET: AT 8:12 p.m. it was move Nichols , seconded by Reiter to adopt Resolution 12092022—setting the Property tax request at $19,325.61, with total assessed value of property differ from last years’ total assessed value by 8.32 percent. The tax rate would be 0.464842 per $100 of assessed value. Based on proposed property tax request and changes on other revenue, the total operating budget of the Village of Bartlett will increase last year’s budget by 6.64 percent. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Reiter, Plugge. No—none. Abstained: none. Motion carried.

Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $209.62; Burwell Tribune, Publication of Special Meeting, $43.20, $103.42, Publication of May minutes, $60.22; Burwell Vet Hospital, Animal Control, $28.60; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $138.96; Severson/Lammers/Abels, Budget Prep, $495.00; Wheeler Co. Rural Fire District, Office & Meeting Room, $1.00; Creative Sites, LLC, Donations: Lions Club & Cedar River Poker run for playground equipment, $6,000.00; Grossarts Inc., Park Rest Room repairs, $443.58; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Nordhues Family, Mowing August–extra cleaning, $510.00; Kurtis Einspahr, Tree Dump Supplies, $27.80; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Doug Reiter, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Vicki Vannier, Monthly Salary, $204.02; $267.69; Mileage & Extra Time, $63.67

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $10,003.42

KENO AMOUNT

Creative Sites, LLC, Playground Equipment, $24,030.00

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $24,030.00

SEWER: AMOUNT

Loup Valley Pub. Power Dist., electricity-August, $41.61

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $41.61

STREETS: AMOUNT

Loup Valley Pub. Power Dist., electricity-August, $852.70

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $852.70