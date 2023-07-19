Proceedings – Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

10 JULY 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on July 10, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nichols, Nordhues, and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to approve the June 12, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson, and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board reviewed the new agreement with Miller & Associates for the street project. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to approve the Professional Service Consultant Agreement with Miller & Associates. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson, and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed how the drawdown of grant funds for the street project will occur. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to approve and send in the drawdown of grant funds request form. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson, and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Einspahr arrived at 7:06 pm.

WATER: Was discussed. There will be more upcoming water tests.

SEWER: Was discussed. The board continues to look into replacing the fence around the lagoon.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

JUNE CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $200 and Kick It Spraying (Mark Nordhues) of $1,000. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ and Kick It Spraying’s claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $53.56; Postmaster, Stamps, $63.00; The Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $61.59; Nordhues Family, May & June Mowing, $1,020.00; One Call Concepts, Nebraska 811, $6.74; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $138.57; CNEDD, Annual Membership Dues, $174.40; L & L Sanitation; Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Reimbursement Envelopes & Staples- Amazon, $132.07; Emma Smith, Salary, $323.23. TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,850.91

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Kick It Spraying, Lagoon Spraying, $1,000.00. TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $1,000.00

STREETS: CNEDD, Grant Admin for Oct-Dec 2022, $1,360.00; CNEDD, Grant Admin for Jan-June 2023, $935.00. TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $2,295.00

WATER: Central District Health Dept, Water Test, $63.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $200.00. TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $263.00

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,408.91

OTHER BUSINESS: Mosquito spraying was discussed. The board is looking into the problem of water draining to Robert Bierschenk’s house when it rains.

The playground equipment was also discussed. The board has found another company to discuss installing the equipment. This company will be looked into.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, August 14th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 10th day of July 2023

PUBLISH: July 19, 2023

