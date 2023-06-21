Proceedings – Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 JUNE 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:08 p.m. on June 12, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairperson Plugge. The members present were Nichols, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Einspahr to approve the May 8, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed the contract and price negotiation with JEO Engineering. The board will continue to look into all the options.

Nordhues arrived at 7:19pm.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: Was discussed

KENO: Was discussed. The Village’s check was received from the 1st quarter of 2023

USER FEES: Were discussed.

JUNE CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $200. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $59.52; WCHS- Bronco Buzz, Publication, $50.00; The Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $65.78; Nordhues Family, March & April Mowing, $1,050.00; One Call Concepts, Nebraska 811, $2.40; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $134.85; J & J Sanitation, Clean Up Day Dumpster, $721.40; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $359.24

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,320.94

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities for May & June, $82.59

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $82.59

STREETS: WeMart, Diesel for Skidsteer, $52.68; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities for May & June, $1,771.53

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $1,824.21

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities for May & June, $1,172.36; Spalding Farm & Home, Supplies & Parts, $49.86; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $200.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,422.22

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,649.96

OTHER BUSINESS: The home improvement checking account was discussed. In order to avoid paying dormant status fees monthly, it was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to close the home improvement checking account, and move the funds to the home improvement savings account. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to approve Resolution 06122023- to adopt the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update in its entirety. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The tree dump was discussed, and its need to be pushed back.

Lastly, the playground equipment was discussed. The board is actively attempting to contact a company to put in the new playground promptly.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:49 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 10th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 12th day of June 2023

Dan Williamson, Chairman/ Emma Smith, Village Clerk

Scott Plugge, Vice-Chairman

PUBLISH: June 21, 2023

