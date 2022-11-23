Proceedings-Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

14 NOVEMBER 2022

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:10 p.m. on November 14, 2022. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairperson Plugge. The members present were Einspahr via phone line, Plugge and Nichols. Absent: Williamson, Reiter. Also, present: Carla Kimball, Deputy Director, CNEDD, Jorgia Sturek and Vicki Vannier, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

Carla Kimball was introduced. She congratulated the village on receiving the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant. Ms. Kimball then proceeded to go over several points of interest in the grant. She also answered several questions asked by the board. Williamson arrived at 7:33 p.m. He assumed the Chairmanship of the meeting. It was Moved by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to agree to the provisions of the agreement. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge. No: None. Absent: Reiter. Abstained: None. Motion carried.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to approve the October 10, 2022, minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Kurtis to approve the October 28, 2022, Special meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge. No: None. Absent: Reiter. Abstained: None. Motion carried.

STREETS: A motion by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to pass Resolution No 1411202-B certifying Jay Meyer as the Street Superintendent for 2022. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge. No: None. Absent: Reiter. Abstained: None. Motion carried.

WATER: Was discussed. No action taken. Nichols commented that she had not heard back from the DOT about the cleaning of the culverts under highway 281.

SEWER: Was discussed. A representative from O’Neill Electric looked at the lift stations and did some work on them. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to purchase a “call program” that will alert 8 people of possible troubles with the lift station. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge. No: None. Absent: Reiter. Abstained: None. Motion carried.

KENO: Was discussed. The Village will be receiving a check for their portion of the 3rd quarter, 2022.

USER FEES: were discussed.

NOVEMBER CLAIMS: Were discussed. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay the claims. . Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge. No: None. Absent: Reiter. Abstained: None. Motion carried.

EXPENDITURES

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $191.96; Burwell Tribune, Publication of Meeting Notice, $1.96; Elgin Review, Publication of minutes, $67.04; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $133.36; Scheef Insurance LLC, General Insurance cost, $5,859.00; Postmaster, 1 roll stamps, $60.00; One Call Concepts, Call Before you dig — quarter statement, $11.74; Grossarts Inc., Toilet repairs — park, $514.64; L&L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Nordhues Family, Mowing October — extra cleaning, $600.00; Kayton International Inc., Bobcat yearly rental, $2,500.00; Nebraska municipal Clerks Ass., Memership Fee, $50.00; Vicki Vannier, Making of duplicate keys, $16.63; Vicki Vannier, Shelf for office & brackets, $40.80; County Clerk, Filing fee, $10.00; Eakes Office Solutions, Office Supplies, $41.99; John Prouty Construction, Demolition 220 Third Street, $19,700.00, Barter agreement for fill dirt, $4,200 — $23,900; Kurtis Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Vicki Vannier, Monthly Salary, $204.02

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $36,030.89

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley Pub. Power Dist., Electricity-November, $41.45

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $41.45

STREETS: Loup Valley Pub. Power Dist., Electricity-November, $871.15

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $871.15

WATER: Mark Nordhues, Professsional Fee, $200.00; Central District Health Dept, Water testing, $60.00; Neb. Pub. Health Environ. Lab, Water testing, $237.00; Nebraska Rural Water Assoc., Membership Fee, $100.00; Wiese Waterworks, Pipe repairs to school connection, $1,259.05

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $2,462.42

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $39,405.91

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to approve Resolution 1411202-A—to sell the surplus property: Lots 7, 8 and 9 except the North 40 inches of lot 9, Block 3 Original Town of Bartlett, Wheeler Country, Nebraska to Calvin and Bethany Wagner. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge. No: None. Absent: Reiter. Abstained: None. Motion carried. There will be a Special Meeting on November 22, 2022, at 7:00 pm. For further discussion. Vehicles parking too far out in the street was discussed as it makes two-way traffic impossible. Jorgia Sturek was recognized. She was concerned about the west end of Randolph St.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:35 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 14th day of November 2022

PUBLISH: November 23, 2022

