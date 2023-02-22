Proceedings – Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

13 FEBRUARY 2022

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on February 13, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nichols, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. . Also present: Emma Smith, Judy Petersen, CNEDD, Vicki Vannier, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Plugge to approve the January 9, 2022, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to approve the General Administration Agreement with the CNEDD. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to approve the Construction Management Contract with the CNEDD. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Judy Petersen then discussed the next step needed to hire an engineering firm. There were two firms that replied to the advertisement: JEO Consulting Group and Miller & Associates. She provided a grading sheet for the members to use to help with their decision. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to divide up and call the towns board members to discuss the different Engineering firms’ work. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Emma Smith was introduced. She is applying for the job–Clerk of the Village of Bartlett. Discussion and questions by both parties followed. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to offer the job to Emma Smith with a starting pay of $20 per hour. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Emma accepted the job. Vannier will help in training at the same rate of pay.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

FEBRUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $200. Roll call vote: Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge, Nichols, No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

Total: $54,458.31

Payroll: $225,074.80

OTHER BUSINESS: The state has accepted the Audit Wavier from the village. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to remove Vicki Vannier from the Safe Deposit Box and banking accounts as a signer, to add Emma Smith to sign checks and other business documents. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Zack Wright has asked if the school could use the bobcat to remove snow from school property. Board members will look into possible cost associated with that action.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:22 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of February 2023

PUBLISH: February 22, 2023