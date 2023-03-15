Proceedings – The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

PROCEEDINGS

March 6, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• February regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 108.71; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.88; APPEARA, su, 52.32; The Elgin Review, print, 290.90; Brenda Reikofski, se, 104.00; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 50.00; Coast to Coast Computer Products, su, 229.97; Gutter Crew Inc., rpr, 164.00; Kristin Childers, su, 584.69; Black Hills Energy, se, 227.20; US Post Office, postage, 630.00; Prudential, retirement, 357.75; American Funds, retirement, 190.28; US Treasury, tax, 3102.38; Google, se, 6.00; Payroll, 2505.72

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 6908.49

STREET: ERPPD, se, 964.31; Verizonwireless, su, 75.26; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 291.06; Hometown Station, fuel, 106.13; Barco Municipal Products Inc, su, 1794.66; Corner Service & Tire, se, 78.75; Kayton International, su, 58.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 158.49; Payroll, 1730.14

WATER: ERPPD, se, 856.38; Great Plains Communications, se, 81.69; Verizonwireless, su, 75.26; NE Health Lab, se, 18.00; On Call Concepts, se, 0.80; Dean’s Market, su, 3.98; Maguire Iron Inc, se, 1811.25; Leonard Orlowski, misc, 127.41; Elgin One Stop, su, 28.98; The Elgin Review, print, 76.00; To Jason Leblanc Account, rtn dep, 200.00; US Post Office, postage, 29.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 236.32; Payroll, 3460.29

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1032.82; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.10; One Call Concepts, se, 0.80; Midwest Laboratories, se, 325.99; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1102.15; Payroll, 1330.39

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 157.73; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.98; APPEARA, su, 52.31; Black Hills Energy, se, 533.48

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5295.25; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.08; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, license, 40.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.60; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 207.01; Elgin One Stop, su, 4.99; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 3.55; Payroll, 399.75

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 70.24; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.99; Cornhusker State Industries, su, 1794.00; Woman’s Day, su, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 148.53; Payroll, 1199.52

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Vicki Miller, postage, 9.72; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 59.99; Dean’s Market, su, 105.13; Quick Med Claims, su, 428.08; To General, transfer, 378.00

• Notify that the City owned lot at 304 North 2nd Street is not for sale at this time

• Award the contract to Rutjens Construction, Inc. in the amount of $328,178.00 for water meter replacement

• Authorize and direct ACES to send out notice of award and to procure contracts between the City and contractor

• Accept the bid from The Road Guy to supply and apply 14,000 gallons of armor coat oil at $4.17 per gallon

• Pay the electric bill for the two months that have been received for the cottage at 401 Plantation Street and to have the electricity turned off to the building

• Accept bid for underground sprinklers at the Library from Koinzan Enterprises for $5,267.00

• Accept estimate from Rutjens Construction Inc. to hydroseed at the Library for $550.00

• Purchase new ambulance and equipment for Elgin Rescue Service

• Designate $5,000.00 of the Antelope County MFO Funds toward the purchase of equipment for the new ambulance

• Approve Dylon Leuking and Jack Wemhoff for summer maintenance

• Reimburse lifeguard training costs for those who lifeguard 160 hours or more during the 2023 summer

• Increase pay rates for seasonal employees to $10.50 plus $0.50 for returning full-time employees and the pool manager rate will be determined based on the applicants

• Approve Viaero removing and replacing their tower and equipment at 606 Maple Street

• Set the Elgin community cleanup day for Friday, April 21st depending on dumpster availability

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Elgin Community Club request for financial support

• Employee life insurance options

• Replacing shop lights with LED

• Putting milling in potholes until patching can be done this spring

• Vehicles turned over to the Sheriff Department for parking on street during parking prohibition

• Colonial Life group benefits for employees

• Bob Nelson to look at branches at the park and provide estimate

• Clearing alleys of snow

• Adjust employee vacation policy

• City Hall will be closed March 13th – March 17th

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:16 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: March 15, 2023