Proceedings – The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 3, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• June regular & special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 109.84; Great Plains Communications, se, 82.87; APPEARA, su, 56.68; Brenda Reikofski, se, 143.00; Dean’s Market, su, 23.54; Eakes, su, 4.79; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 86.61; Prudential, retirement, 326.66; American Funds, retirement, 184.58; US Treasury, tax, 4657.40; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1704.04; Payroll, 3354.94

Transfers: 15000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2399.64

STREET: ERPPD, se, 915.24; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; Elgin One Stop, su, 25.57; Hometown Station, fuel, 513.62; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 1250.00; Albracht Disposal Service, se, 1386.00; Econo Signs, su, 83.40; Bader’s Highway & Street, se, 6874.00; Corner Service & Tire, se, 473.30; Bomgaars, su, 29.99; Jonny Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2023 pickup, 36250.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 36.80; Payroll, 1734.95

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1235.17; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.37; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; NE Health Lab, se, 18.00; Rutjens Construction, rpr, 2102.09; US Post Office, postage, 218.20; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 26.63; Payroll, 3469.89

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 832.95; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.28; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 234.45; Sapp Bros, Inc, su, 468.38; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 273.57; US Post Office, postage, 96.00; Payroll, 1310.96

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 146.29; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.47; APPEARA, su, 56.68; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 2070.00; Heartland Fire Protection, equip, 5000.00; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler, rpr, 291.50; Black Hills Energy, se, 154.66

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5265.75; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, postage, 96.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 226.58; Great Plains Communication, se, 57.97; Elgin One Stop, su, 31.35; MARC, su, 131.61; Bomgaars, su, 164.51; Pettitt Plumbing Heating & A/C, rpr, 3906.55; Dean’s Market, su, 45.19; Black Hills Energy, se, 465.84; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 11.84; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 7004.29

PARK: ERPPD, se, 161.81; Judy Johnson, refund, 38.70; Koinzan Enterprises, rpr, 58.95; Elgin One Stop, su, 12.99; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 50.62; Payroll, 1748.83

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 60.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.48; Eakes, su, 281.96; Rutjens Construction, se, 550.00; Koinzan Enterprises, capital, 5266.85; Dean’s Market, su, 11.44; Black Hills Energy, se, 51.54; Payroll, 1199.52

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 222.56

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 213.44; Jessica Niewohner, su, 619.84; Emergency Medical Products, su, 180.88; Casey’s General Store, su, 4.79

• Contract with Bud’s Sanitary Service effective August 1, 2023

• Move forward with the Nebraska Game and Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application for new playground equipment

• Donate $1,500.00 in sales tax funds to Elgin Diamond Boosters

• Send out postcards to residents to get opinions on keeping or allowing removal of sidewalks within Elgin

• 20 year term life insurance quote for $20.32 per month for BJ Bode

• Building Permits: Craig Niewohner, Central Valley Ag, Eric Schiltmeyer, Duane Miller, U.S. Post Office

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Young ‘N Lively Treasures in the Park event

• Greenfiber discontinuing recycling program in Elgin

• Replacing emergency sirens

• Street sweeper is being repaired

• Creating a planning commission for Elgin

• Lines will be re-painted in July

• Nuisance properties

• Pump issue at the pool is being fixed

• Red Cross numbers are good

• EMT’s will be doing training at the pool July 17th

• Test well is approximately 30-45 days out

• Materials have been ordered for additional storm sewer on W. Pine St.

• Review of 1 & 6 Year Plan

• Diverting water near the CVA driveway on Beech St.

• Culverts in ditches are filling up and not draining properly

• Budget preparation is beginning

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: July 12, 2023

