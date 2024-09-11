Proceedings of the September 4 Hearing, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 4, 2024

The Elgin City Council met for the 2024-2025 budget hearing on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 7:15 p.m., pursuant to published notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• 2024-2025 budget

Budget hearing adjourned at 7:21 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: September 11, 2024

