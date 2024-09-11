Proceedings of the September 4, 2024 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 4, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Mayor Schmitt also opened the One and Six Year Street Hearing.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• August regular and budget workshop meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 150.25; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.65; APPEARA, su, 60.32; The Elgin Review, print, 261.84; Dean’s Market, su, 21.74; 118 Insurance, ins, 22590.00; Kristin Childers, su, 12.00; Nationwide, ins, 100.00; Transfer to debit card acct, transfer, 3000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 87.23; Prudential, retirement, 345.27; American Funds, retirement, 199.78; US Post Office, postage, 75.59; US Treasury, tax, 5782.96; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 747.47; Payroll, 3109.30

Transfers: 20000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2713.04

STREET: ERPPD, se, 912.09; Verizonwireless, su, 78.35; Elgin One Stop, su, 198.32; Hometown Station, fuel, 343.08; Corner Service & Tire, se, 145.45; Cordell’s ATV Repair, se, 73.44; Central Valley Ag, su, 68.58; Amazon, su, 39.73; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.09; Transfer to debit card acct, transfer, 6549.98; Payroll, 1810.69

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1116.47; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.15; Verizonwireless, su, 78.35; Elgin One Stop, su, 9.99; Corner Service & Tire, se, 205.95; NE Health Lab, se, 177.00; One Call Concepts, se, 6.53; Maguire Iron, Inc, se, 1750.00; Water Environment Federation, dues, 85.00; Kyle Schumacher, rtn deposit, 66.67; Rutjens Construction Inc, se, 31741.15; US Post Office, postage, 120.10; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 410.83; To Kyle Schumacher Acct, rtn on acct, 133.33; Payroll, 3621.37

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 753.34; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.06; One Call Concepts, se, 6.53; Sapp Bros, fuel, 71.61; Sewer Replacement Acct, transfer, 3400.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1121.15; Payroll, 1391.36

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 215.84; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.25; APPEARA, su, 60.31; 118 Insurance, ins, 8734.00; Elgin Volunteer Fire Dept, allotment, 4600.00; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler, rpr, 375.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 85.14

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6684.30; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 699.39; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.65; Dean’s Market, su, 79.68; Wolfpack Booster Club, rtn, 60.00; Tessa Barlow, training, 90.00; Natalie Burenheide, training, 90.00; Brooke Kinney, training, 90.00; Karin Kinney, training, 45.00; Camry Kittelson, training, 90.00; Kylee Lichtenberg, training, 90.00; Haley Parks, training, 90.00; Kaitey Schumacher, training, 90.00; Julie Thiessen, training, 90.00; Susan Vanis, training, 45.00; Kayton Zwingman, training, 90.00; Roman Sudbeck, rpr, 5000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 863.18; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 123.62; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 6118.02

PARK: ERPPD, se, 300.75; Elgin One Stop, su, 41.49; Central Valley Ag, su, 68.57; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 102.11; Payroll, 1048.45

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 77.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.26; Amazon, su, 647.73; The Pioneer Woman Magazine, su, 24.00; Playaway Products, su, 1819.86; Binswanger Glass, se, 3744.00; City of Kearney Public Library, su, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 44.80; Payroll, 1258.64

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 197.05

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 337.72; Dean’s Market, su, 8.87; TC Vet Clinic, su, 415.40; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 107.00; Northeast Community College, se, 95.14; Cael Bottorf, misc, 25.00; Sloane Miller, misc, 25.00

• Resolution 2024-5, a resolution to sign the municipal annual certification of program compliance for 2024

• Resolution 2024-6, a resolution acknowledging Nebraska Department of Transportation requirements for the temporary use of the state highway system for special events

• Allow removal of sidewalk at 403 S. 3rd Street

• Adopt the 2024-2025 budget as proposed

• Additional 1% lid increase for 2024-2025

• Resolution 2024-7, a resolution setting the final tax request for 2024-2025 at $217,665.00

• Antelope County Mutual Finance Organization Interlocal Cooperation Agreement

• Paying $1.00 to Shirley Nissen for the north 70 ft. x 150 ft. portion of her property at 504 Oak Street and $135.00 to Schacht Abstract & Title Co. for the fees associated with preparing and filing the deed

• Transfer $31,741.00 from sales tax to the water fund for the water meter replacement project

• Transfer $5,000.00 from sales tax to the pool fund for the pool painting project

• Resolution 2024-8, a resolution establishing permit, license, rental, usage and related fees with requested changes

• Building Permits: Central Valley Ag, Paul Pelster

The following agenda items were discussed:

• One and Six Year Street plan

• One and Six Year Street Hearing adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

• Create a map designating essential sidewalks

• Homestead Subdivision was tabled

• Replacement salt spreader is being sent

• Water tower looked good during inspection

• Letters were sent for tree trimming

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:43 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: September 11, 2024

