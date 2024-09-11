Proceedings of the September 3 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 3, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 8-13-2024, BOC meeting and minutes of the 8-13-2024 BOE meeting. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator: two (2) administrative plats were approved.

Road Superintendent Report: one (1) Oversize Permits were approved, approved two (2) underground permits, approved three (3) access permits. Discussion on road projects and equipment. No action.

Discussed One- & Six-Year Road Plan and set public hearing. Approved application for payment, change order and certificate of substantial completion.

Approved resolution for Agricultural Society loan paperwork.

Approved renewal of Antelope Country Club liquor license.

Approved National Opioid Settlement participation, First Concord Benefits Group renewal, and Allstate Benefits Proposal.

Reviewed Delinquent Tax List Report from Treasurer and motioned to move four (4) to foreclosure in March 2025.

Budget discussion. Set budget public hearing date and time.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 11, 2024

ZNEZ