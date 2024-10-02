Proceedings of the September 25, 2024 Special Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

LGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

2024-2025 Budget, Tax Request Hearing & Special Board Meeting

EPS Board Room

September 25, 2024, 8:00 AM

President Lisa Welding called the 2024-2025 Budget Hearing to order at 8:00 a.m. Board Members present were Luke Hinkle, Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also Present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Welding went over Policy #204.03 Public Hearing Comments.

Supt. Brockhaus presented the Board with the 2024-2025 Budget. The general Fund Request is $3,434,343.00 with a levy of 0.393476 and the Special Building Fund Request is $202,020.00 with a levy of 0.023146 which is a total tax asking of $3,636,363.00 with a total levy of 0.416622. President Welding encouraged questions or comments from the board members. No visitors were present. Welding closed the hearing at 8:05 a.m.

President Welding opened the 2024-2025 Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request at 8:05 a.m. The General Fund Levy Request is 0.393476 and the Special Building Request is 0.023146 for a total Levy Request of 0.416622. Welding encouraged comments and questions from board members.

No visitors were present. The hearing closed at 8:06 a.m.

Lisa Welding called the special meeting to order at 8:07 a.m.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, Vote 6-0, motion carried.

President Welding recognized visitors. No patrons present.

Heithoff motioned to approve the 2024-2025 Budget as presented, including tax asking of 3,636,363.00 (General Fund $3,434,343.00 and Special Building Fund $202,020.00). Beckman seconded it. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Beckman second to approve the district property tax levy request at 0.416622 (General Fund 0.393476 and Building Fund 0.023146) as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned to adjourn the meeting, Bode second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:11 a.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School. Before the regular board meeting, the American Civic Committee meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 2, 2024

