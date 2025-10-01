Proceedings of the September 22, 2025 Public Hearing, District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

2025-2026 Budget, Tax

Request Hearing & Special Board Meeting

EPS Board Room

September 22, 2025, 7:00 AM

President Lisa Welding called the 2025-2026 Budget Hearing to order at 7:01 a.m. Board Members present were Luke Hinkle, Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room. School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window, post office bulletin board and The Elgin Review.

Welding went over Policy #204.03 Public Hearing Comments.

Supt. Brockhaus presented the Board with the 2025-2026 Budget. The general Fund Request is $3,628,062.00 with a levy of 0.337139 and the Special Building Fund Request is $202,020.00 with a levy of 0.018773 which is a total tax asking of $3,830,082.00 with a total levy of 0.355912. President Welding encouraged questions or comments from the board members. Welding closed the hearing at 7:05 a.m.

President Welding opened the 2025-2026 Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request at 7:05 a.m. The General Fund Levy Request is 0.337139 and the Special Building Request is 0.018773 for a total Levy Request of 0.355912. Welding encouraged comments and questions from board members.

The hearing closed at 7:13 a.m.

Lisa Welding called the special meeting to order for the purpose of Adoption of the Budget and Tax Request on September 22, 2025 to order at 7:13 a.m.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Eric Beckman motioned, Steve Busteed second to approve the consent agenda–#1- Minutes of Previous Regular Meeting, #2- Adopt the Agenda. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

President Welding recognized visitors, questions were taken and answered.

Todd Heithoff motioned to approve the 2025-2026 Budget as presented, including tax asking of $3,830,082.00 (General Fund $3,628,062.00 and Special Building Fund $202,020.00). Luke Hinkle seconded it. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the 2025-2026 district property tax levy request at 0.355912 (General Fund 0.337139 and Building Fund 0.018773) as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned to adjourn the meeting, Todd Heithoff second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:23 a.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 1, 2025

