Proceedings of the September 11, 2024 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

September Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

September 11, 2024 6:00PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular September Board Meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman, and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle was Absent. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Ron Bode seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Motion carried, Vote 5-0.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Luke Hinkle arrived at 6:02 p.m.

Steve Busteed motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

A to Z Vac n Sew, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $29.90, vac bags; Amazon Business, Instru Expense, 1100 610 001-2, $2,994.35, supplies; Appeara, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $492.80, linen supply; Bishop Business, Business Expense, 2510 490 000, $38.32, printer contract; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, 2610 621 000, $507.49, natural gas June/July; Bomgaars, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $56.77, supplies; Cengage, Instru Expense, 1100 643 001, $495.00, Psych. materials; COR Therapeutic, Title IV, 6969 320 000, $725.00, school based therapy; Corner Service and Tire, Transportation, 2750 431 000, $1,469.74, batteries; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $78.72, supplies, Instru Expense, 1100 890 002, $319.55, hospitality; Eakes, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $1,694.60, supplies; ESU #8. Business Expense, 1100 591 000, $12,320.00, Tech Contract, Health Expense, 2120 591 000, $19,500.00, Nurse Contract, Instru Expense, $193.50, inservices, Instru Expense, 1100 591 000, $1,888.00,; OTC test prep, Business Expense, 2510 591 000, $1,500.00, E-rate contract; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $756.80, supplies; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, 2710 626 000, $782.45, fuel; Elgin Review, Board Expense, 2310 540 000, $722.16, printing; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, 2610 621 000, $3,980.05, electricity; Floor Maintenance & Supply, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $436.20, cleaning supplies; GP Communications, Business Expense, 2510 530 000, $396.45, phones; Heggerty, Instru Expense, 1100 610 002, $192.24, curriculum; Hometown Station. Transportation, 2710 626 000, $614.93, Admin Days; Insight Enterprises, Instru Expense, 2120 610 000, $503.00, 8 to Great; Island Supply, Instru Expense, 1100 610 001, $109.12, cyl rental; JayMar Business, Business Expense, 2510 610 000, $203.87, GF check stock; Journey Ed, Instru Expense, 1100 643 001, $1,245.60, Microsoft Office Pro; Kayton International, Maintenance, 2710 440 000, $2,500.00, annual bobcat rental; KSB School Law, Board Expense, 2330 317 000, $462.00, legal service; Lakeshore, Instru Expense, 3540 610 002, $975.19, pre-k supplies; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $396.75, LED bulbs; McGraw Hill, instru Expense, 1100 610 002, $2,188.89, wonders; MARC, Maintenance, 2610 610 000, $2,050.23, cleaning supplies; Midwest Grads, instru Expense, 1100 610 001, $1,320.40, graduation supplies; NASB, Admin Expense, $525.00, membership meeting/memberships; NCSA, Admin Expense, 2320 810 000, $100.00, legal issues conference; NWEA/HM Harcourt, instru Expense, 2120 810 002, $1,575.00, MAPS testing; Norfolk Daily News, instru Expense, 2220 640 001, $195.00, subscription; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, 2610 890 000, $121.20, pest control; OneSource, Business Expense, 2510 890 000, $48.50, background checks; O’Neill Shopper, Business Expense, 2510 540 000, $50.00, back to school printing; Plank Road Publishing, instru Expense, 1100 643 002, $185.45, K-8 online music; Precision Repair, Transportation, 2650 431 000, $244.16, repairs; Region III, Admin Expense, 2320 810 000, $25.00, dues; School Specialty, instru Expense, 1100 610 001, $271.93, supplies; Schneider, Jill, SpEd Expense, 2510 890 000, $187.60, mileage; Sports Facility Maintenance, instru Expense, 1100 610 000, $163.20, shot clock controller; Sterling Computers, Title IV, 6969 610 000, $2,367.78, PJ Title IV; TMS, Business Expense, 2580 351 000, $72.00, timeclock fee; turnitin, Instru Expense, 1100 643 001, $1,814.40, originality checker; University of Ne – Lincoln, HAL Expense, 3535 610 001, $324.00, career day; Vanis, Susan, Business Expense, 2510 890 000, $500.00, census; US Bank, $5,749.37, credit card charges; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, 2510 530 000, $159.16, cell phones/bus wifi; Verizon Business, Business Expense, 2510 530 000, $98.74, long distance; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, 1100 643 000, $360.00, K-6 reading; WageWorks, Instru Expense, 1100 291 000, $144.50, Admin Fee; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, 2510 531 000, $16.09, postage

Total Board Bills: $79,438.15

Payroll: $256,471.01

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $335,909.16

Building Fund Bills

Applied Connective Tech, $4,100.00, preventative maint. agreement; Rasmussen Mechanical, $1,557.53, repairs/maintenance; Urbanec’s, $3,084.80, ITV room carpet

Total: $8,742.33

Depreciation Fund Bills Total: $0.00

Late August Bills General Fund Sterling Computers, Title IV PJ, 6969 610 000, Well rounded Title IV

Board Approved Transfers, $300,000.00, EOY Transfers

Building Fund Sports Facility Maintenance, BB Backboard, $10,820.00, fix backboards and supports

President Welding recognized visitors.

No committee reports.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Brockhaus reported on Mr. Wemhoff’s behalf, he gave a brief update on the start of school and upcoming fall activities.

In the Superintendent’s report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on the Joint Public Hearing that is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m. Also informed that the Board that EPS will be participating in the Blessings in a Backpack Program again this year.

In action items, Steve Busteed motioned, Luke Hinkle seconded to accept Dorothy Heithoff’s retirement resignation, with regrets. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned to approve the transfer of $200,000 from the Building Fund to the Building Fund CD at the Bank of Elgin. Hinkle seconded. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Bode seconded to approve Applied Connective Technologies bid for a new phone system for $17,802.32. Vote 5-0, Beckman abstained. Motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the transfer of $500 to the Elgin Teammate Pinnacle Bank account for background checks of mentors. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned to approve the updated Policy 504.24 Title IX Policy. Busteed seconded. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned to approve the Elgin Education Association as the bargaining unit for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 negotiations, Hinkle seconded. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In Discussion items, the date and time for the Budget Hearing was set Wednesday, September 25th at 8:00 a.m.

Hinkle motioned to adjourn the meeting, Beckman second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised

meeting.

PUBLISH: September 18, 2024

ZNEZ