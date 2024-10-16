Proceedings of the October 9, 2024 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

October 9, 2024 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, Steve Busteed and Lisa Welding. Ron Bode was absent. Also present were Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

Todd Heithoff motioned to approve to excuse Ron Bode. Luke Hinkle seconded the motion. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Minutes of Regular

Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Applied Connective Technologies, Infrastructure Grant, $28,768.22; Amazon, Instru Expense, $1,606.10; Appeara, Maintenance, $606.86; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense. $289.97; Bishop Business, business Expense, $508.51; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $586.38; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $715.90; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $3,595.95; Dana Cole & Co, business Expense, $9,760.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $83.74, Instru Expense, $198.66, Instru Expense, $30.34; Dell, Instru Expense, $1,814.55; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,155.20; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $9.50, Instru Expense, $33.50; ESU CC, Instru Expense, $450.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $427.59; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $2,779.38; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $536.26; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $3,801.08; GP Communications, Business Expense, $396.45; Hometown Station, Transportation, $130.25; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $105.60; Jensen Publishing, Instru Expense, $25.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,380.16; Ken’s Trailer Sales, Transportation, $390.15; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $140.00; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $102.00; LaQuinta, Kearney, Title Expense, $477.00; MARC, Maintenance, $1,841.18; NASB, Admin Expense, $92.00, Board Expense, $427.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $121.20; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $496.73; Pope John, Coach, $672.68; Precision Repair, Transportation, $1,663.72; Rassmussen Mech., Maintenance, $881.00; Speed Services, Maintenance, $484.00; TMS, Business Expense, $72.00; US Bank, $3,013.42; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $199.75; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Waste Connections, Business Expense, $93.00; Wells Fargo, Title IIA, $180.00; World Strides, REAP Expense, $31,451.00

Welding went over Policy #204.03 Public Hearing Comments.

President Welding opened the hearing at 7:35 p.m. for the Internet and Computer use Policy #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:40 p.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, the Americanism Committee met and gave an update that they met and have met their requirements.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the past month of school activities and the upcoming month. Mr. Callahan and students Landon Kallhoff, IJM & Emma Kinney gave a presentation on Esports. They updated the board members on how they benefit and are learning from the new curriculum.

In the Superintendent report, Mr. Brockhaus reminded the board members about the upcoming evaluations and informed them they need to be turned into Lisa Welding by November 6th. Also informed the board that Drive your Tractor to School Day during FFA week will be discontinued due to safety concerns. Mrs. Selting presented the board with an updated technology report.

Steve Busteed motioned Hinkle second to approve the closure of the Reimbursement Fund #218031, a component of the General Fund, and transfer of these funds, $4,521.02, to the General Fund as operating expenses. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the bid for HVAC hardware and software from Rassmussen Mechanical Services for $9,094.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Busteed second to approve the Junior Class trip in June of 2025. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM at the EPS Board Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Busteed and second by Heithoff. Vote 5-0, the motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 8:24 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 16, 2024

ZNEZ