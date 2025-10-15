Proceedings of the October 7, 2025 Mtg, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 7th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approve minutes of September 9th and 16th Board of Commissioner Meeting and Budget Hearing. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, Treasurer’s Sweep Account Report, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Clerk of the District Court Report, Imprest Pledge Collateral.

Zoning Administrator Report: permit report and approved administrative plat.

Quarterly Jail Inspection. Monthly Weed Report.

Approved two (2) Promotional Grants and one Improvement Grant.

Discussed with Highway Superintendent the One- and Six- Year Road Program. Appointed Road Superintendent to negotiate right of way with landowner. Approved Highway Superintendent 2025 certification.

Open and approved/accepted bid for communications/radio update. Approved various LEC repairs.

Opened and awarded bids for pickup boxes/bumpers.

Approved signing of Change Order, Certificate of Substantial Completion, and Pay Application for 2025 micro-surfacing project.

2025 Audit engagement letter was tabled. HHS office space was discussed; Approved obsolete property resolution 2025. Maintenance position was tabled.

Law Enforcement Agreements and Antelope County Library Association Agreements were approved.

Approved Platte Valley Communications repeater placement. Approved 2025 Property Tax Request.

Road conditions were discussed with property owner. Set date and time for public hearing to close 1 mile stretch of 512th Avenue.

One- and Six-Year Road Program Plan Public Hearing we held and plan was approved.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 20 oversize permits, and three (3) right-of-way permits. Approved interlocal agreement with the Village of Clearwater.

Executive Session – Personnel Matter.

Meeting Adjourned.

