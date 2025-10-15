Proceedings of the October 6, 2025 Regular Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

October 6, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• September budget hearing, special hearing to set final tax request, 1 & 6 year street hearing regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 129.94; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.37; APPEARA, su, 45.02; 118 Insurance, ins, 3659.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell, & Henderson, se, 350.00; The Elgin Review, print, 320.20; Dean’s Market, su, 14.88; Kristin Childers, su, 253.07; Love Signs, su, 1992.46; Google, se, 16.80; Black Hills Energy, se, 108.06; The Bank of Elgin, fee, 20.00; Prudential, retirement, 493.05; American Funds, retirement, 313.58; US Treasury, tax, 4882.68; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 680.26; Payroll, 2765.17

Transfers: To Police & Youth, 20000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2611.88

STREET: ERPPD, se, 911.05; Verizonwireless, su, 79.40; Elgin One Stop, fuel&su, 523.18; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 1000.00; Corner Service & Tire, LLC, su, 34.00; Cordell’s ATV Repair, su, 55.32; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 49.76; Payroll, 1886.04

WATER: ERPPD, se, 949.51; Great Plains Communications, se, 41.80; Verizonwireless, su, 79.39; NE Public Health Lab, se, 287.00; One Call Concepts, se, 6.09; Dean’s Market, su, 13.38; Tyler Technologies, return, 267.67; US Post Office, postage, 32.70; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 28.87; Payroll, 3772.06

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 729.41; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.28; Elgin One Stop, su, 2.78; One Call Concepts, se, 6.09; Midwest Labs, se, 669.52; Johnson Service Company, se, 7395.45; Sapp Bros, su, 488.07; Neligh Auto & Machine, su, 86.52; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 246.17; Payroll, 1394.22

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 197.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.47; APPEARA, su, 45.01; 118 Insurance, ins, 1224.00; BKE Insulators, se, 5400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 104.53

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2850.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6979.90; Elgin One Stop, su, 9.79; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 25.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 483.33; Dean’s Market, su, 161.89; Elgin One Stop, su, 11.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 441.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 67.13; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 119.47; The Elgin Review, print, 36.00; Central Valley Ag, su, 551.10; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 151.20; Payroll, 491.82

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 75.52; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.48; Amazon Business, su, 20.45; Black Hills Energy, se, 56.52; Payroll, 1333.32

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 37.70

RESCUE: The Elgin Review, print, 45.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 123.65; Dean’s Market, su, 63.47; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 914.95; Northeast Community College, trvl, 98.00; Cassie Baum, misc, 25.00; Linda Blair, misc, 25.00; Linda Mitchell, misc, 25.00; Deb Tharnish, misc, 25.00; Karin Kinney, misc, 25.00; Vince Spieker, misc, 25.00; Greg Henn, misc, 25.00; Justin Henn, misc, 25.00

• Resolution 2025-8, a resolution acknowledging Nebraska Department of Transportation requirements for the temporary use of the state highway system for special events

• Campground rules and procedure for extended stay requests

• Utilize sales tax funds to pay off the $75,253.72 pool loan through the Bank of Elgin

• Move $37,603.08 in water sales tax funds into a 7-month CD to create a water fund reserve for loan compliance

• Move $175,000.00 in fire and rescue sales tax funds into a 7-month CD

• Building permits: Alyssa Koinzan

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• All lead and galvanized water lines owned by the City must be replaced by 2037

• Sheriff report: August-84 hours and 52 minutes and six 911 calls; September-79 hours and 27 minutes and seven 911 calls

• Possible grant for new recycling trailer

• New Welcome to Elgin signs are ready to be installed

• 2025-26 budget submitted to state and county

• Accounting program has been switched to PowerManager

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 3, 2025

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: October 15, 2025

