Proceedings of the Oct. 8, 2024 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 8th, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the October 1st, 2024 BOC Meeting with correction.

Approved Payroll.

Approved Vendor Claims.

General: AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 20,540.26; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 157.00; APPEARA ex 34.01; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 5,219.08; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 127.54; BCBS ins 75,975.12; BOMGAARS ex 38.97; BUTCHS BODY SHOP ex 254.00; CARNEY LAW PC ex 19,016.00; CASEYS ex 121.69; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,634.77; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ut 1,000.00; CLEARFLY ut 156.22; CLEARWATER PUBLIC LIBRARY ex 3,605.00; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT ex 148.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 229.56; JUDITH COLE ex 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 100.88; CONSOLIDATED MGMT CO ex 344.00; CUBBYS ex 886.60; DAS STATE ACCT ex 1,095.35; DUSTYS ex 340.30; EAKES OFC SOL ex 632.20; ELECTION SYSTEMS/SOFTWARE ex 5,510.60; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 146.43; ELGIN PUBLIC LIBRARY ex 3,605.00; ELGIN REVIEW ex 1,431.42; ELITE OFC PRODS ex 766.11; FED W/H tax 12,432.97; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ex 2,961.47; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 323.71; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; JACKS UNIFORMS/EQUIP ex 52.84; JONNY DODGE ex 1,538.95; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; MADISON CO TREAS ex 65.72; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 124.68; MAXIMUS CONSULTING SVCS ex 735.00; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,117.82; NACO ex 160.00; NATL INS SVC ins 58.50; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CNTR garn 643.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,998.81; NEBR PUBLIC EMPLOYEES ex 32.46; NELIGH PUBLIC LIBRARY ex 4,326.00; NIELSEN INS ex 35.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 552.22; NORFOLK DAILY NEWS ex 337.30; NCPPD ut 61.85; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 160.00; OAKDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY ex 3,605.00; ORCHARD PUBLIC LIBRARY ex 3,605.00; PAMELA SLAYMAKER ex 196.98; LISA PAYNE ex 587.80; PINNACLE BANK ex 184.34; PITZER DIGITAL ex 1,626.45; REGION IV ex 2,808.00; REGION 4 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM ex 6,197.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 778.61; SOC SEC 26,892.36; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,136.76; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 40.00; THOMSON REUTERS-WEST ex 292.00; RAYMOND A WHITWER TILDEN PUBLIC LIB ex 3,605.00; TOTAL FIRE PROTECTION ex 780.00; UNIV OF NEBR ex 115.00; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 639.80; WASHINGTON NATL INS ins 285.92; WAYNE CO TREAS ex 3,727.99; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 800,000.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 1,205.36; Payroll: 135,025.67

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 952.60; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 13,373.55; FIRSTNET ut 140.09; B’S ENTERPRISES ex 17,615.80; BAR U FARMS ex 3,686.76; BAZILE AGGREGATE ex 1,309.98; BRIAN BECKMAN ex 150.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 201.69; BCBS ins 44,125.42; BOMGAARS ex 975.68; CARHART LUMBER ex 19.84; CARQUEST ex 715.32; CINTAS ex 60.27; CITY OF ELGIN ut 194.39; CITY OF NELIGH ut 18.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 70.47; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 1,875.59; CONSTELLATION ut 9.39; CORNER HARDWARE ex 57.95; CORNER SVC/TIRE ex 1,821.22; CORNHUSKER INTERNATL TRUCK ex 284.69; CREDIT MNGMT SVCS ex 498.84; CUBBYS ex 627.89; DUSTYS ex 115.70; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 65.70; ERPPD ut 549.38; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 21,362.06; FARMERS PRIDE ex 22,038.89; FED W/H tax 8,413.87; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 4,173.84; FRONTIER COMM ut 446.87; GRAHAM TIRE ex 464.20; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 312.31; GRUBB GRINDING ex 10,006.75; HOLT CO TIRE ex 231.95; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING ex 220.80; JOEL SINCLAIR ex 70,098.75; JEBRO ex 160.00; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 13,835.00; JOHN DEERE CREDIT DEPT ex 62,665.20; JONNY DODGE ex 3,713.58; KAYTON INTERNATL ex 198.38; LAZY T ex 30.00; LIBERTY NATL ins 235.77; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 5,028.70; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 55.82; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 7,402.00; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES ex 35.00; MIDWEST COATINGS ex 109,606.07; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 3,041.40; N&B GAS ex 645.27; NATL INS SVC ins 56.75; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CNTR garn 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,113.86; NEBR DEPT OF REV-MOTOR FUELS ex 3,801.00; NPPD ut 173.31; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 191.75; VSP-NACO VISION ins 331.38; NMC EXCHANGE ex 35,108.86; NCPPD ut 177.84; NTTC ut 87.85; QUALITY IRON/METAL ex 610.72; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 2,930.09; RAZOR TRACKING ex 975.00; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 591.04; RUETER’S RED POWER INC ex 13,696.30; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 8,205.67; SCHLECHT TRUCKING ex 9,325.26; WEX BANK ex 832.86; SOC SEC 18,794.72; SPENCER QUARRIES ex 8,672.03; SPUD CONSTRUCTION ex 84,757.77; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.56; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK ex 1,089.01; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 77.50; WASHINGTON NATL INS ins 277.90; WILLIE’S SVC ex 21.99; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 160,000.00; TRANSWEST ex 27,400.00; Payroll: 94,806.44

New Law Enforcement: BOKF, NA ex 460,682.50;

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 349.80;

Law Enforcement: AKRS ex 200.25; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 308.94; BOYDS ELECTRICAL SVC ex 142.50; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 1,098.19; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,480.05; CULLIGAN ex 66.25; APRIL CURTISS ex 66.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 788.22; MENARDS ex 431.49; NEBR PUBLIC HEALTH ENVIRONMENTA ex 105.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 129.31; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 280.97; TRANE U S ex 2,834.33; ULINE ex 861.52;

Commissary: CHARM-TEX ex 187.42; COMBINED PUBLIC COMMS ex 500.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 24.96;

Highway Allocation: BOKF, NA ex 307,266.25;

Building: BOYDS ELECTRICAL SVC ex 2,699.15; NORTHEAST NEBR HEATING/COOLING ex 3,688.00.

Public Comments.

Approved Maximus Cost Allocation Plan, and appointed county representative for NACO conference.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer’s Fund Balance, Treasurer Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Treasurer Sweep Account Statement; Clerk of the District Court Miscellaneous Report, Sheriff’s Fee Report for September were reviewed.

Zoning Administrator – monthly report and approved an administrative plat.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved one (1) oversize permit. Purchased used pickup. Discussed various road and bridge issues. Purchased a truck load of blades. Authorized advertising for service truck.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 16, 2024

ZNEZ