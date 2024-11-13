Proceedings of the November Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 4, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• October regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 116.78; Great Plains Communications, se, 95.46; APPEARA, su, 60.32; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 399.00; Dean’s Market, su, 15.57; 118 Insurance, ins, 3562.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 26.94; Kristin Childers, travel, 123.54; NE U.C. Fund, ins, 79.10; Black Hills Energy, se, 88.43; Prudential, retirement, 374.49; American Funds, retirement, 207.80; US Treasury, tax, 3312.92; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 480.92; Payroll, 2741.56

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2014.18

STREET: ERPPD, se, 912.37; Verizonwireless, su, 81.88; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 177.84; Hometown Station, fuel, 318.64; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 1000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.10; Payroll, 1871.07

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1215.37; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.35; Verizonwireless, su, 81.88; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; One Call Concepts, se, 3.58; Laurie Kreizel, rtn deposit, 20.20; PowerManager, dues, 992.85; US Post Office, postage, 32.80; To Marcial Ivan Heusca Acosta Acct, apply deposit, 200.00; To Laurie Kreizel Acct, apply deposit, 79.80; Payroll, 3742.11

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 718.42; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.26; One Call Concepts, se, 3.58; Sapp Bros, fuel, 56.17; PowerManager, dues, 992.85; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 2.07; Payroll, 1443.03

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 228.19; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.45; APPEARA, su, 60.32; Black Hills Energy, se, 83.99

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Betty Moser Estate, rent, 100.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6665.95; PowerManager, dues, 992.84

POOL: ERPPD, se, 70.90; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.10; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 217.77; Elgin One Stop, su, 104.92; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 27.56; Payroll, 428.02

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 64.64; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.46; Amazon, su, 437.76; Barb Bode, fuel, 60.30; Black Hills Energy, se, 44.81; Payroll, 1332.44

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 46.73

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 229.52; Jana Schrunk, misc, 25.00; Julie Thiessen, misc, 25.00; Cora Frauendorfer, misc, 25.00; Karl Hensley, misc, 25.00; Annette Palmer, misc, 25.00; John Iburg, misc, 25.00

• Quote from Wisnieski Construction to grind asphalt at selected locations

• Quote from Applied Connective to replace cameras in the downtown area for $18,328.76 without the $75.00 monthly recurring fee

• Pay the closing costs of $1,431.46 to Schacht Abstract & Title for the Homestead Subdivision

• Create an alley inlet without a storm sewer on Bowen Street

• Offer paperless billing to utility customers

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Update on lead service line inventory and notices

• Tree dump passed inspection, need new burn permit

• Sheriff report: August-71.12 hours with seven 911 calls; September-66.35 hours with eight 911 calls

• Public hearing scheduled for November 12th at 7pm at KC Hall to hear public opinion on sidewalks

• Street signage at schools

• Audit completed October 29th

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 2, 2024

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: November 13, 2024

ZNEZ