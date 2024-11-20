Proceedings of the November 13, 2024 Meeting, District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

November 13, 2024 6:30 p.m.

President Lisa Welding called the regular November Meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle was absent. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned, and Ron Bode seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5-Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6-Adopt the Agenda, #7-Financial Report, #8-Board Bills. Motion carried, Vote 5-0.

Amazon, Instru Expense, $1,972.56; Antelope Memorial Hospital, Transportation, $487.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $562.76; Applied Connective Technologies, Infrastructure Grant, $191.23; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $70.00; Bishop Business, business Expense, $346.09; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $102.93, Instru Expense, $5.98; Boone County, Board Expense, $22.25; CedarView Carpentry, Maintenance, $600.00; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $3,087.37; COR Therapeutic, Title IV Expense, $5,575.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $791.06; Dakota Potters, Instru Expense, $102.50; Dana Cole & Co, business Expense, $2,546.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $142.98, Instru Expense, $100.35; Eakes, Maintenance, $906.09; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $20.00, Title IIA Expense, $40.00, SpEd Expense, $49,089.80; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $151.21, Instru Expense, $55.94; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,889.32; Elgin Pharmacy, Health Expense, $33.66; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,753.46; Floor Maintenance & Paper Supply, Maintenance, $194.12; GO Physical Therapy, SpEd Expense, $1,732.29; GP Communications, Business Expense, $397.67; HP Inc., Perkins grant, $1,385.33; HF Group, board Expense, $103.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $883.20; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $495.82; Jerry’s Feed Service, maintenance, $27.60; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,012.28; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $75.00; Ken’s Band Instrument Repair, Instru Expense, $16.00; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $194.40; Lichtenberg Tire, Transportation, $523.26; Major Refrigeration, maintenance, $950.37; MidAmerican Research Co., maintenance, $5,240.61; MobyMax, instru Expense, $104.00; Murray, Denny, maintenance, $6.07; Northeast Regional Programs, spEd Expense, $305.25; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $688.95; Principal Life, Business Expense, $53.26; Selting, Amy, Instru Expense, $10.99; Speed Services, Maintenance, $1,462.50; State of NE, Business Expense, $1,077.22; Thiessen, Julie, Instru Expense, $85.00; TMS, Business Expense, $69.00; US Bank, $627.76; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $99.77; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $40.97; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Waste Connections, Business Expense, $21.22; Wells Fargo, $486.10

Total Board Bills: $90,258.80

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. Pamela Slaymaker introduced herself, she is the Antelope County Extension office’s newest Food, Nutrition, Health Educator. She has been at the school and will be participating in classes throughout the year.

In committee reports, the Wolfpack committee will be meeting this Friday.

Todd and Lisa met with Mr. Brockhaus to go over his yearly evaluation as per Policy #302.05.

In the Principal report Mr. Wemhoff invited Mrs. Lindgren and Mr. Ostransky to attend the board meeting. Mrs. Lindgren gave a presentation on promethean boards and demonstrated how she uses it during class. Mr. Ostransky gave an update on the fall and winter athletics. Mr. Wemhoff then gave a report on the upcoming winter activities.

In the Supt. report, Mr. Brockhaus reported on needing to update the two big vans. The two vans are illegal because of how they are rated (2 in front, 10 in the rear). Mr. Brockhaus also discussed the auditor report.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned and Steve Busteed second to accept the 2023-24 audit by Dana F. Cole & Company. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Beckman seconded to approve the surplus of tables and technology items. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Approval of leasing one new copier from Elite Office Products was motioned by Beckman, seconded by Bode. Vote 5-0. Motion carried.

Approval of the purchase of two vehicles was tabled until the next meeting.

Approval of the trade-in of the two big vans was tabled until the next meeting.

In discussion items, the superintendent evaluation was discussed.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the EPS Board Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Beckman and seconded by Busteed. Vote taken was 5-0, motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 7:46 p.m.

Respectfully submitted.

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting

PUBLISH: November 20, 2024

