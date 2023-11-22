Proceedings of the November 13, 2023 Meeting – Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

13 NOVEMBER 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:09 p.m. on November 13, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Nichols, Plugge, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice- Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to approve the October 12, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes-Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to approve Resolution 13112023-B- the year end certification of Jay Meyer as the street superintendent for 2023. Roll call vote: Yes-Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed the upcoming street project and communication with the engineers.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed. The village received the 3rd quarter keno proceeds.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

NOVEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims. Roll call vote: Yes-Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to ask for an Audit Waiver. Roll call vote: Yes-Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $53.04; The Elgin Review Newspaper Publication, $53.24; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $66.00; Nordhues Family, October Mowing & Extra, $600.00; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $129.51; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Norton Anti Virus program for office computer, $31.64; Emma Smith, Salary, $320.15

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,131.33

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $50.15

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $50.15

STREETS: Loup Vallev RPPD, Utilities, $904.83; We-Mart, Skidsteer Fuel, $63.74

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $968.57

WATER: Mark Nordhues, Gas for Water Sample delivery, $48.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $561.13; NE Rural Water Association, Membership Renewal, $100.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,009.13

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES:

$50.15

$968.57

$1,009.13

$5,159.18

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:41 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, December 11th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of November 2023

PUBLISH: November 22, 2023

