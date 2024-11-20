Proceedings of the Nov. 12 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 12, 2024

The Elgin City Council met for a public hearing on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public opinion on removal, retainage, or requirement of sidewalks

Public hearing adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: November 20, 2024

ZNEZ