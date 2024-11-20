Proceedings of the Nov. 12 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
November 12, 2024
The Elgin City Council met for a public hearing on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.
The following agenda items were discussed:
• Public opinion on removal, retainage, or requirement of sidewalks
Public hearing adjourned at 7:39 p.m.
Mayor Mike Schmitt
City Clerk Kristin L. Childers
