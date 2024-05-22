Proceedings of the May 13, Meeting Bartlett Village Board

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

13 MAY 2024

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:14 p.m. on May 13, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr, Nichols and Nordhues. Also present: Bernie Straetker from Miller and Associates, LaNae from CNEDD, a rep from Commercial Recreation Specialists, Jay Meyer, various town members and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room. The siren was tested.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to approve the April 8, 2024, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The engineer from Miller and Associates, Bernie Straetker, discussed the bids received for the Randolph street project. All the bids came over budget, but A+ Contracting is willing to work in budget, if the road is shortened. The board’s priority is the road by the school. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to accept the A+ Contracting bid contingent upon a proposed change order and project cost reduction to be considered at a special meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 7 pm in the fire hall. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. The board also discussed fixing the side streets at some point.

Jay Meyer, the street superintendent, presented the new 1 & 6 year street improvement plan. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to approve Resolution 05132024, the new 1 & 6 year street improvement plan. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: Was discussed. Some water valves will be fixed soon.

SEWER: The weeds were sprayed around the lagoon, and the old fence was rolled up. The board discussed ordering some more chemicals for the lagoon. It was also discussed that the board members would work to put in the new fence.

KENO: Was discussed. The 1st quarter check was received. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to allow $10,000 from the keno account to be given to the Wheeler County splash pad project. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300 and Kick it Spraying. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $74.20; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps & Postage Change, $136.00; League of Nebraska Municipalities, Municipal Accounting & Finance Conference, $395.00; Edghill Motors, Mower for Village, $4,680.00; Spalding Farm & Home, Shop Supplies, $127.33; Norfolk Daily News, Advertisement for Street Bid, $153.09; Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $218.43; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $129.38; Rick Custard, Pothole repair, park bathrooms, $420.00; Dan Williamson, Pickup Retrieval & Village Work, $300.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $447.90

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $8,959.08

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Kick it Spraying, Spray around lagoons, $250.00; Loup Valley RPPD, April Utilities, $55.44

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $305.44

STREETS: Peoples Service, Tire for Truck, $550.70; State of NE, Ford F-350 Truck, $13,200.00; Jay Meyer, Street Superintendent Services, $300.00; Loup Valley RPPD, April Utilities, $925.42

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $14,976.12

WATER: NE Public Health Environmental Lab, Water Tests, $135.00; Wiese Waterworks, Leak Fixes, $2,297.54; Loup Valley RPPD, April Utilities, $511.22; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $3,243.76

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $27,484.40

OTHER BUSINESS: The Garden park was discussed in regards to mowing this next year. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Plugge that the Garden park mowing would be the responsibility of the village. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The splash pad was discussed. A representative from Commercial Recreation Specialists was present to answer questions. The water pressure to village residents, circulation system, and maintenance of the splash pad were all discussed.

The park bathrooms were fixed and are open for the season. The board discussed cleaning the culvert on the east side of town. The state was contacted to look at it. There was discussion of getting a swing in the park for the adults. The board is looking into getting a load of mud rock put down on a road by Thorin’s house for the help Darrel did in getting the park fixed up.

The citation was discussed concerning the Hoepker dogs.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to approve the May 10-17th village clean up days. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to put all the dog kennel panels, and doghouses up for bid in the village shop. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:40 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 10th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of May 2024

PUBLISH: May 22, 2024

