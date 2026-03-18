Proceedings of the March 9, 2026 Regular Meeting, The Bartlett Village of Trustees

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

9 MARCH 2026

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:08 p.m. on March 9th, 2026. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nordhues, Tetschner, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Einspahr to approve the February 9, 2026, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board looked into dust control for the streets. For a tote of liquid, it is around $1600. It would then be mixed with water before applied. It would make the road firmer. The board will continue to research the process of application. This will not be put on until spring.

WATER: A customer complaint was made regarding the water operator fee. The board discussed it.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

KENO: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to approve the lottery license renewal. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Tetschner. Motion Carried.

MARCH CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $450. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $64.26; Rick Custard, Potholes, etc., $150.00; NNTC, Internet, telephone, $131.74; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $205.02; Barco Municipal Products, Posts for signs, $194.77; Sapp Bros, Propanek, $447.57; WeMart, Fuel, $177.31; People’s Service, Tire repair, $25.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Printer ink & yearly remote pc, $172.96, Salary, $387.87

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,948.50

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Municipal Chemical Supply, Float Solvent, $680.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $64.29

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $744.29

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,135.68

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $1,135.68

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $536.51; Bomgaars, Heater for pump house, $74.89; NE Rural Water Association, Yearly fee, $200.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $450.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,261.40

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,089.87

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: Alexis Sprout requested a special event liquor license for Friday, May 1, 2026, a fundraiser for the Bartlett Splashpad Project. They are having dueling pianos. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve a special event liquor license for the dueling piano event on Friday, May 1, 2026 at the Bartlett Fire Hall.

The issue of increasing town rates was discussed. It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Nordhues to table the discussion of the increasing town utility rates until after January 1, 2027. It will be discussed at the 2027 Bartlett January meeting. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Einspahr. Motion Carried.

Corrine Fraide presented her plan to move a 14×32 shed house onto their property. The board would like them to present a detailed plan showing where the windows, doors and rough ins would be located inside the house. They would also like to see a plan with the lot lines showing where the sewer and water lines would be. The board requires the house to be on a foundation, electrician approval, have two doors and egress windows in the bedroom area. The board will get in touch with the contractor to discuss the plans and requirements.

Kurt Einspahr asked approval for the board to have cow pie bingo on the future splashpad location during his Smokin for the Bronze competition on May 30th. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve cow pie bingo on May 30th during the Smokin for the Bronze. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Einspahr. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 13th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 9th day of March 2026

PUBLISH: March 18, 2026

ZNEZ