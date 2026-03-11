Proceedings of the March 3, 2026 MTG., Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 3rd, 2026

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of February 10, 2026 Board of Commissioner and Board of Equalization. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Discussed with Applied Connective regarding telephone and internet provider.

Zoning Administrator had no report.

Approved Law Firm for public defender contract. Approved proceeding with Hazard Mitigation update. Weed Department monthly update.

No action on 841st Road concrete placement in ROW.

Approved redecking bridge for Thiesen Construction.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 20 oversize permits, four (4) access permits and three (3) underground permits. Approved a Temporary Road Use Permit. Various department updates and discussions. No further report.

Considered micro-surfacing versus hot mix asphalt. Approved selling surplus equipment.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 11, 2026

ZNEZ