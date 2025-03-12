Proceedings of the March 3, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

March 3, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• February regular meeting, public hearing, and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 102.33; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.42; APPEARA, su, 60.32; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 1050.00; The Elgin Review, print, 71.68; 118 Insurance, ins, 3344.00; Jarecki Sharp & Petersen P.C., se, 494.00; Kristin Childers, su, 1063.94; Google, se, 7.20; Elgin Community Club, misc, 10000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 269.02; Prudential, retirement, 383.86; American Funds, retirement, 205.24; US Treasury, tax, 3379.44; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 466.75; Payroll, 2896.67

Transfers: 150000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2656.90; General Fund: 10130.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 968.62; Verizonwireless, su, 79.25; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 163.85; Hometown Station, fuel, 167.96; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 750.00; The Elgin Review, print, 194.37; Corner Service & Tire, se, 62.64; Brain Beckman, se, 175.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3211.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 173.44; Payroll, 1973.02

WATER: ERPPD, se, 926.26; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.92; Verizonwireless, su, 79.24; Elgin One Stop, su, 78.13; NE Health Lab, se, 291.00; One Call Concepts, se, 1.64; US Post Office, postage, 110.75; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 302.90; Payroll, 3946.06

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1015.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.33; Midwest Laboratories, se, 219.62; One Call Concepts, se, 1.64; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 5400.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1109.42; Payroll, 1518.84

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 211.06; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.52; APPEARA, su, 60.31; Black Hills Energy, se, 767.71

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2, 800.00; J.P. Cooke Company, su, 88.85

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Betty Moser Estate, rent, 100.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6537.50

POOL: ERPPD, se, 63.53; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; The Elgin Review, print, 170.50; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, license, 40.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 45.43; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 84.90; Payroll, 454.20

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 121.50; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.53; Playaway Products, su, 79.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 165.27; Payroll, 1333.32

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Danko Emergency Equipment, capital, 266405.00; Nicole Moore, training, 1276.00; CLIA Laboratory Program, license, 248.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 96.80

• Stop adding fluoride to the city water supply beginning May 1, 2025

• Bid from Seda Land Handling, LLC for $15,536.99 for the alley inlet on Bowen Street

• Purchase a pre-owned 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4WD for $22,000.00 from Wm Krotter Co. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in O’Neill contingent on availability and test drive by a council member

• Accept the bid from Sta-bilt Construction Company to furnish and apply 7,000 gallons of armor coat oil at $4.25 per gallon

• Midwest Armor Coat to lay liquid road on the eight camper pads for a total of $1,200.00

• Nicole Moore to Elgin Rescue Service

• Baylee Busteed as summer office assistant

• Set the community clean-up day for Friday, April 11th, with a rain date of April 25th

The following agenda items were discussed:

• No quotes received for drainage ditch at 304 N 2nd St.

• No bids received for old salt spreader, look at disposing for iron

• Tabled summer applications for pool and maintenance

• Tabled setting pay rates for summer employees

• Dig new hole at tree dump

• Sheriff report: January-87 hours with nine 911 calls

• Use city shed to store fire department pumper truck until a final determination to sell it is made

• Set July 1, 2025 as date for house to be removed at 311 Cedar Street

• Clerk Childers will be attending schooling March 17-21

• Antelope County MFO funds have been received for this year

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, April 7, 2025

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:43 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: March 12, 2025

ZNEZ