Proceedings of the June 3, 2025 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
June 3rd, 2025
Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approved agenda. Approved May 6th, 2025, and May 13th, 2025, BOC meeting minutes and May 13th, 2025, BOE meeting. Called for public comments.
Correspondence was reviewed.
Zoning Administrator Report.
Set date/times for 2025 protest hearings.
Road Superintendent Report: approved three (3) underground permits, and eight (8) oversized permits.
Bid opening Bridge Match Program: Royal North, Brunswick Northwest.
Surplus material bid opening approved bid for lot 7 and lot 8, authorized Road Superintendent to sell remaining surplus material at his discretion.
Heard legislative and other updates from NACO – Beth Ferrell.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: June 11, 2025
ZNEZ