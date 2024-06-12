Proceedings of the June 3, 2024 Meeting The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 3, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

The following agenda items were approved:

• May liquor license hearing and regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and removing the claim from Roman Sudbeck and paying all other claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 97.51; Great Plains Communications, se, 93.88; APPEARA, su, 60.56; The Elgin Review, print, 67.43; Dean’s Market, su, 2.99; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Eakes, su, 233.92; Amazon Business, su, 193.50–Johnson Controls Security Solutions, se, 1258.34; CORE Development, dues, 200.00; Kristin Childers, su, 127.79; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 6900.50; Black Hills Energy, se, 130.10; Prudential, retirement, 359.50; American Funds, retirement, 199.62; US Treasury, tax, 3398.70; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1188.42; Payroll, 2995.06

Transfer to Police, Library, Youth, Fire: 65000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2534.06

Youth Fund: 1500.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 924.91; Verizonwireless, su, 77.31; Elgin One Stop, su, 224.39; Hometown Station, fuel, 536.92; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 2481.39; MARC, su, 474.68; Elgin Equipment & Machine, rpr, 118.89; Corner Service & Tire, su, 38.24; Black Hills Energy, se, 69.71; Payroll, 1812.21

WATER: ERPPD, se, 911.27; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.90; Verizonwireless, su, 77.32; NE Health Lab, se, 194.00; Rutjens Construction, se, 70432.05; PowerManager, se, 155.12; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 2500.00; BJ Bode, su, 75.00; US Post Office, postage, 31.70; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 53075.38; Antelope County Clerk, se, 10.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 290.26; Payroll, 3624.39

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 854.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.81; PowerManager, su, 155.12; MARC, su, 1477.17; Hometown Station, fuel, 30.68; BJ Bode, su, 75.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 3256.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1155.51; Payroll, 1394.56

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 191.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.00; APPEARA, su, 60.56; Platte Valley Communications, su, 4119.18; Black Hills Energy, se, 281.30

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00; The Elgin Review, print, 51.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6434.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; PowerManager, se, 155.13; Albracht Disposal Service, maint, 1433.90

POOL: ERPPD, se, 71.37; The Elgin Review, print, 280.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 63.27; MARC, su, 254.37; Amazon Business, su, 203.38; Dean’s Market, su, 551.84; Kristin Childers, rpr, 173.58; Eakes, su, 60.84; Elgin One Stop, su, 53.61; Applied Connective, rpr, 192.50; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.30; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Starting Cash, 150.00, Removed: Roman Sudbeck, se, 5000.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 235.47; Amazon Business, su, 79.99; Eakes, su, 44.16; Arbor View Farm, su, 289.50; Elgin One Stop, su, 78.94; Applied Connective, rpr, 192.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 205.96; Payroll, 1548.92

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 58.98; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.86; Amazon Business, su, 543.72; Black Hills Energy, se, 102.89; Payroll, 1258.66

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.84; Elgin Baseball Boosters, su, 1500.00; St. Bon Baseball Diamond Assn., rent, 3000.00

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 70.08; Elgin One Stop, su, 102.89; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 30.00

• Allow vehicle to stay at 203 Remington St as long as it gets new tires and work to get it operable

• Accept the annual insurance renewal from Lordemann Insurance for Elgin Fire & Rescue property, liability, and work comp for $14,868

• Julie Schiltmeyer to the Elgin Rescue Service

• Fireworks permit from G&J Fireworks

• Estimate from Midwest Electrical Services for $2,383 to switch the meter loop to a 3-phase and add outlets on the back of city hall for approved community events

• Transfer $30,000 from sales tax to the water fund for the water meter replacement project

• Building Permits: Ken & Julie Schindler

• Building permit from Stephanie Suhr denied

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Letter to be sent enforcing fowl running at large ordinance

• All water meters have been replaced

• Tabled discussion on programs for tracking City utilities

• Shirley Nissen to deed portion of her lot to the City

• Incident in the campground with a dog

• 6.77 tons taken during community clean-up day in April

• All lifeguards to be trained by end of the week and overall good admission numbers at the pool since it opened

• Drainage on Highway 14 and Beech St.

• Audit documents available for the council to review

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 1, 2024

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:44 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

