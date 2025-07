Proceedings of the June 24 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 24th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AMAZON ex 204.51; ANTELOPE CO SHRF ex 566.05; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 4,252.25; AXON ENT ex 4,210.45; BEAR GRAPHICS ex 1,704.88; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 127.00; BLACKBURN MFG ex 45.10; BOMGAARS ex 875.45; DEB BRANSTITER ex 112.92; BULLER FIXTURE ex 5,150.00; CASH-WA DISTR ex 5,905.48; CHARM-TEX ex 1,003.84; COLDTYPE PUB ex 10.00; CORNHUSKER STATE IND ex 1,250.00; COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ex 417.00; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 557.75; DOUGLAS CO SHRF ex 22.61; EAKES OFC SOL ex 225.91; ELITE COURT REPORTING ex 399.15; ELITE OFC PRODS ex 287.98; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,877.02; GT DISTR ex 9.99; HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION ex 66.00; IOWA PRISON IND ex 194.69; JONNY DODGE ex 980.28; KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY ex 1,906.90; KOINZAN ENT ex 388.91; BROOKE KUMM ex 6.10; LA QUINTA INNS ex 316.00; MERIT MECHANICAL ex 1,328.00; MIDWEST AUTOMATED FIRE SPRINKLER ex 390.00; BETH MILLER ex 689.43; MIPS ex 427.25; NEBR FIRE SPRINKLER CORP ex 565.00; NEBR HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS ex 87.00; NEBR SVC PLUS ex 231.12; NORTHEAST NEBR HEATING & AIR ex 3,740.00; O’NEILL SHOPPER ex 90.63; OLD MILL SALES ex 3,463.80; LISA PAYNE ex 1,128.39; PITZER DIGITAL ex 286.58; QUILL CORP ex 608.48; SANNE REPAIR ex 2,312.95; SCHROEDER LAND SURVEYING ex 295.00; SEC OF STATE ex 50.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,137.38; ULINE ex 2,604.81; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; WESTERN OIL II ex 2,716.01; MEGAN WINGATE ex 316.82; 319 GRAPHICS ex 824.25; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 900,000.00; APPEARA ex 34.22; PAM SLAYMAKER ex 2,768.88; NORTHEAST NEBR RC&D ex 1,500.00;

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 124.03; APPEARA ex 100.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 367.74; BOMGAARS ex 1,178.52; CONSTELLATION ut 207.33; FARMERS PRIDE ex 12,252.60; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,380.19; LAWSON PRODS ex 234.15; LAZY T TIRE ex 1,000.75; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 1,180.25; MEDICAL ENT ex 36.00; MIDWEST COATINGS ex 315,431.36; NPPD ut 53.29; NMC EXCHANGE ex 393.96; NORTH CONSTRUCTION ex 59,700.24; QUALITY IRON & METAL ex 718.59; RDO TRUCK CENTERS ex 5,163.99; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 1,573.71; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.59; THRIFTWAY ex 2.49; TRUCK CENTER ex 19,375.06; TWO RIVERS AUTO PARTS OF NELIGH ex 87.27; ASPHALT SURFACING CO ex 317,297.08; ATCO INTERNATL ex 295.41; FRONTIER COMM ut 637.32; JOHN DEERE CREDIT ex 711,958.23; CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL SVCS ex 40,836.22; CINTAS ex 25.10;

Law Enforcement: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE ex 93.00; AMH ex 1,955.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 333.76; DEANS MARKET ex 798.40; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 270.00; THRIFTWAY ex 3,503.22; U-SAVE PHARMACY ex 2,611.27;

Commissary: APPLIED CONN TECH ex 2,170.14; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 114.72;

Disaster: ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 2,618,197.08.

Approved minutes of the June 10th Board of Commissioner and Board of Equalization Meetings.

Public comments. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator.

Public Hearing – Verizon Wireless Tower. Approved Conditional Use Permit.

No action on dispatch radio system. Set date for late arriving protests. Met with Antelope County Librarians. No action on post card printers. Discussion on Public Defender contract. Approved bid for courthouse sidewalks. Approved participation in the GAN reimbursement grant.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one oversize permit. Approved one access permit. Approved two (2) pay applications.

Budget discussion. Approved adjustment to budget authority and resolution.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 2, 2025

