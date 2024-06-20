Proceedings of the June 2024 Meeting The Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

10 JUNE 2024

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:05 p.m. on June 10, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr, and Nordhues. Also present: Rick Custard, LaNae from CNEDD, and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room. The siren was tested.

MINUTES: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to approve the May 13, 2024, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to approve the May 21, 2024, special street meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board signed the change order for the street project as well as the notice of award. A preconstruction meeting will be happening as soon as possible. The board discussed a proposed bid by Tri State paving to fix various streets in town.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to hire O’Neill lift station to fix the floats in the sewer lift station. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $78.28; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $136.00; Grow Venture Insurance, Add skidsteer, $42.00; Roaches Lumber & Redi Mix, Fence post, $34.59; Spalding Farm & Home, Shop Supplies, Weed Eater, $339.29; Hubel Iron, Rebar, mounts to go in cement, $165.15; Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $187.88; J & J Sanitation, Clean up dumpster, $1,072.05; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $129.14; Rick Custard, Mowing, etc., $645.00; CNEDD, Annual Membership, $174.40; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $472.53

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $5,354.06

KENO: TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $0.00

STREETS: Kayton International, New skidsteer door, $685.66; Miller & Associates, Design of street project, $22,575.00; WeMart, Fuel, $434.74

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $23,695.40

WATER: Wiese Waterworks, New water main, hydrant, $19,136.06; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $19,436.06

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $48,485.52

OTHER BUSINESS: LaNae from CNEDD presented a grant opportunity for the splashpad. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve construction of a splashpad on lots 12-17, block 1 as needed. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. A new bid for an increase in price was proposed by L & L Sanitation. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to approve the proposed increase in prices. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. A conversation occurred on increasing utility rates for village customers with the price of everything continuing to go up. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to increase utility rates 20%. An ordinance will be voted on at the next meeting to officially raise the rates. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Plugge made a motion to buy new grapple forks for the skidsteer, and Nordhues seconded. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to put 11 dog kennel panels (2 containing gates), and the old skidsteer grapple forks up for bid. Bids can be placed in the deposit drop box before the next monthly meeting. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to purchase an air compressor for the village shop, so the mower can be blown off, and a new lock for the village shop as well. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Jerry Koinzan arrived and the upcoming street project was discussed. Einspahr mentioned a potential fundraiser for the bronze statues this fall, and it was discussed.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:34 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 8th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 10th day of June 2024

DAN WILLIAMSON, Chairman/ SCOTT PLUGGE, Vice-Chairman

EMMA SMITH, Village Clerk

PUBLISH: June 19, 2024

