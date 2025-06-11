Proceedings of the June 2, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 2, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Council President Niewohner called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young. Mayor Schmitt was absent.

The following agenda items were approved:

• May regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 94.43; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.47; APPEARA, su, 60.32; The Elgin Review, print, 64.80; Elgin One Stop, su, 10.99; Amazon, su, 129.95; Johnson Controls Security Solutions, se, 1352.72; 118 Insurance, ins, 12683.94; Bank of Elgin, se, 20.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 152.51; Prudential, retirement, 376.56; American Funds, retirement, 203.22; US Treasury, tax, 3334.52; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 460.23; Payroll, 2690.56

Transfers: 20000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2279.49; Youth Fund: 1500.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 924.62; Verizonwireless, su, 79.25; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 553.89; Bomgaars, su, 339.95; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 4272.71; Black Hills Energy, se, 78.31; Payroll, 1904.84

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1026.65; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.97; Verizonwireless, su, 79.24; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; Municipal Supply, Inc of Omaha, su, 4732.38; BJ Bode, su, 75.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 52720.37; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 293.10; US Post Office, postage, 148.80; Payroll, 3809.66

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 854.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.38; Sapp Bros, fuel, 71.48; BJ Bode, su, 75.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 3230.87; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1119.41; Payroll, 1465.14

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 200.79; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.57; APPEARA, su, 60.31; Danko Emergency Equipment, su, 1930.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 65.48; 118 Insurance, ins, 6278.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 220.81

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6634.25; Schacht Abstract & Title Co, capital, 34956.22; Bank of Elgin, se, 25.00; Albracht Disposal, se, 492.90

POOL: ERPPD, se, 64.98; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; The Elgin Review, print, 280.00; Kristin Childers, su, 186.07; Black Hills Energy, se, 45.37; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; starting cash, 150.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 276.87; Elgin One Stop, su, 32.98; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 131.40; Payroll, 710.12

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 65.30; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.58; Eakes Office Solution, su, 111.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 106.32; Payroll, 1333.32

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 73.56; Elgin Baseball Boosters, su, 1500.00; St. Bon Baseball Diamond Assn, rent, 3000.00

RESCUE: Kimberly Young, su, 160.00; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 20.19; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 81.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 294.35

• Use sales tax funds to purchase the new Welcome to Elgin signs for $3,984.92

• Repeal Resolution 2025-2 and introduced Resolution 2025-5, a resolution of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska directing the sale of certain personal property (2002 Ford BLS Ambulance), providing the manner, terms, and conditions of such sale, and further actions

• Switch accounting program to PowerManager for $11,928.00

• Switch Elgin Rescue’s billing service to One Billing Solutions

• Send a cease-and-desist letter to Quick Med Claims for rescue billing services

• Kenzie Wies as a substitute lifeguard

• Option to add a babysitter to a pool family ticket for an extra $30.00

• Building permits: Greg Henn, Shirley Nissen

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: update power at the park

• Update on new well

• Update on sewer plant preliminary engineering report

• Curb and gutter responsibility of homeowner unless the city is developing the whole street

• No bids received for power cot

• Street sweeper is down for repairs

• Sheriff report: April-64 hours 10 minutes and nine 911 calls

• Approximately 20 unlicensed dogs

• Lifeguards all trained and Red Cross lessons to be set for July

• Budgeting annual park projects

• Mosquito spraying beginning June 1st

• Hosting a PurpleAir Monitor

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 7, 2025

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:56 p.m.

Council President

Craig Niewohner

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: June 11, 2025

