Proceedings of the June 11, 2024 Meeting The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

June 11, 2024, 7:30 PM

Secretary Ron Bode called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, and Luke Hinkle. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Eric Beckman motioned, and Luke Hinkle second to excuse Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Secretary Ron Bode led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Bode reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills, #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

AKRS Equip., Maintenance, $64.64; AppCentri LLC, Instru Expense, $100.00; Applied Connective Technologies, Infrastructure Grant, $21,375.78; Appeara, Maintenance, $358.98; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $50.00; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $255.60; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $2,449.70; COR Therapuetic, ESSER Expense, $1,475.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $60.35, Instru Expense, $106.90; Eakes, Maintenance, $629.58; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $499.00, SpEd Expense, $20.00, Business Expense, $1.50; ESU CC, Instru Expense, $61.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $613.71, Instru Expense, $344.31, Business Expense, $7.59; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,529.93; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $6.25; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $415.79; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $248.72; Generation Esports, instru Expense, $3,500.00; GP Communications, Business Expense, $394.88; Hilton Omaha, Instru Expense, $537.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,235.52; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; Jo’s Classic Catering, Board Expense, $680.00; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $200.00; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $192.50; Lichtenberg Tire Pros, Transportation, $174.42; MARC, Maintenance, $4,306.98; Nationwide, Business Expense, $100.00; Office Supply.com. Business Expense. $697.99; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance. $105.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $417.73; Paper 101, Instru Expense, $3,665.34; Sapp Bros, Maintenance, $15.02; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $1,975.64; SectorNow, Business Expense, $525.00; Speed Services, Maintenance, $250.00; Student Assurance Services, Business Expense, $500.00; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; US Bank, $9,819.62; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $28.14; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $96.50; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $241.00; WageWorks. Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo. $570.46; Winners’ Circle. Instru Expense, $99.97; Zimmerman Printing & Shirts. Maintenance, $150.00

Total Board Bills: $61,473.16

Payroll: $234,903.02

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $296,376.18

Secretary Ron Bode recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no committee reports.

Principal Greg Wemhoff reported on activities to close out the school year.

Supt. Brockhaus also gave an update on upcoming policy changes.

In action items, discussion was held on lunch prices. Eric Beckman motioned, Steve Busteed seconded to approve the price increase of $0.20 on all breakfast prices and $0.25 on all lunch prices across the board. The price increase for breakfast is from $1.80 to $2.00. The price increase for lunch will be $2.50 to $2.75 for grades PK-6 and $2.75 to $3.00 for grades 7 – 12. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned, and Luke Hinkle seconded to approve the second reading of updated NASB recommended Policies 402.17 Workplace Privacy; 502.10 Assignment of New Students to Classes and Grade Levels; 504.17 Questioning of Students by Outside Agencies; 504.23 Suicide Awareness and Assessment; 612.03 ChildFind; 612.05 Individualized Education Program and Family Services Plan; 905.02 Annual Emergency Safety Plan; and 905.07 Safety Drills. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

In other action items, Hinkle motioned, and Beckman seconded to approve the Elgin Public Schools Emergency Operations Plan as presented. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

In Discussion items, the preliminary budget was reviewed.

Motion by Hinkle, seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:04 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School. The annual board retreat will follow the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 19, 2024

