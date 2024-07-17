Proceedings of the July Meeting Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

8 JULY 2024

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:03 p.m. on July 8, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nichols, Einspahr, and Nordhues. Also present: Rick Custard, LaNae from CNEDD, Alexis Sprout, Jen Wright and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room. Board member Plugge arrived.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to approve the June 10, 2024, regular meeting minutes subject to amending the splashpad motion by rescinding the language “construction of” and replace it with “submit an application for”. This will make the motion to read as follows “It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve to submit an application for a splashpad on lots 12-17, block 1 as needed. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The street project on Randolph was discussed. Detour signs are going to be brought in by the construction company, so the route is easier to find and follow. The board also discussed some village resident concerns in regards to the street project. Discussion then occurred on getting a loan from the bank to fix more streets in town. This will be discussed further at the next meeting.

WATER: The inspecting of the water tower was discussed.

SEWER: The lagoon was sprayed for weeds.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300 and Kick it Spraying for $375. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

EXPENDITURES:

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $99.60; Dan Williamson, Drill bit, trim string, battery for trimmer, $209.97; Lee Advertising, Street project publication, $30.80; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Antifreeze, parts, $39.78; Main Street Checks, Checks, $254.59; Elgin Review, Newspaper publication, $83.79; Bronco Buzz, Publication, $50.00; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $129.89; Rick Custard, Mowing, park, tree work, potholes, $900.00; Postmaster, 2 rolls of stamps, $136.00; One Call Concepts, 811 Call before you dig, $15.88; Hubel Iron, Rebar, brace pipes, $138.05; Spalding Farm & Home, Shop & park supplies, $406.78; Roaches Lumber & Redi Mix, Lumber, $28.00; Rick Smith, Grating sand volleyball court, $60.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense; $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Office Supplies- paper and ink, $88.23, Conference Hotel Room, $231.89, Salary, $601.20

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $5,496.45

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Kick it Spraying, Lagoon spraying, $375.00; Country Partners Cooperative, Grazon chemicals, $116.18; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $57.24

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $57.24

STREETS: Kayton International, Hydraulic coupler, $108.52; Kayton International, Bobcat grapple forks, $4,130.00; WeMart, Fuel, $193.56; Emma Smith, Reimbursement for pickup title and registration, $10.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $923.77

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $5,365.85

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $527.69; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $827.69

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $11,747.23

OTHER BUSINESS: The village mowed the Fraide lawn, and it was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to charge them $300 for the mowing and cleaning up of their lawn. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. The splashpad was discussed in length with the splashpad committee, board of trustees and representative from CNEDD. The village will own the splashpad as part of their recreational area, and the overview of the project was discussed. Einspahr moved, and Nordhues seconded to appoint the splashpad committee to oversee and manage the maintenance and winterizing of the splashpad. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Ordinance #2024-1 was introduced entitled: ORDINANCE NO. 2024-1: AN ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, NEBRASKA, TO ESTABLISH REVISED WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, AND DUMPSTER RATES FOR THE VILLAGE OF BARTLETT MUNICIPAL WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE SYSTEM. This ordinance repeals of conflicting ordinances or parts thereof; provides for an effective date; provides that the provisions of this ordinance shall be made a part of the code of the Village of Bartlett, and that the sections may be renumbered; provides for the publication of this ordinance in pamphlet form and that this ordinance shall take effect on the August 2024 utility bill after passage, publication, posting and proclamation as otherwise required by law, which publication will be in pamphlet form. It was moved by Nichols to suspend the statutory rule requiring reading on three days. Nordhues seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. The ordinance was read, and Nichols made a motion to pass and adopt Ordinance 2024-1, which was seconded by Einspahr. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The sealed bids were then opened. Nichols moved, and Nordhues seconded to accept the bid on the grapple forks from Gary Smith for $1160. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to accept the bid for the dog kennel panels from Paul Nordhues for $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

A document was signed and notarized pertaining to the detour through Jerry Koinzan’s property during the Randolph street project.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:28 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, August 12th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 8th day of July 2024

