Proceedings of the July 9, 2024 Meeting The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

EPS Board Room

July 9, 2024, 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned; Luke Hinkle seconded to excuse Steve Busteed from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

A to Z Vac-n-Sew, Maintenance, $621.00; Amazon Business, Instru Expense, $687.40; Bishop Business, Business Expense, $80.00; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $726.40; Blick, Instru Expense, $476.44; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $52.98; Boys Town Press, Instru Expense, $51.80; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,502.89; CMI Inc., Title IV Expense, $400.00; Dakota Press, Instru Expense, $68.85; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $53.63; Eakes, Maintenance, $227.67; EAI Education, Instru Expense, $2,050.00, Instru Expense, $101.85; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $650.79; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $338.46; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $53.35; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $9.74; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $5,504.22; Environmental Services, Maintenance, $547.04; Flinn Scientific, instru Expense, $464.74; Foundation for Ed Services, business Expense, $1,383.00; Generation Genius, Title IV Expense, $795.00; GP Communications, Business Expense, $394.88; Heggerty, Instru Expense, $99.00; Holiday Inn Express, Instru Expense, $948.01; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $105.60; JMC, Business Expense, $3,923.58; JW Pepper, instru Expense, $923.48; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $434.50; MARC, Maintenance, $2,127.56; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $215.85; Nasco, Instru Expense, $266.27; NCSA, Admin Expense, $676.00; NRCSA, Board Expense, $850.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; OneSource, Business Expense, $60.50; Protex Central, Maintenance, $1,412.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $216.19; Teacher Created Resources, Instru Expense, $50.96; Textbook Warehouse, Textbook Loan, $215.05; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $7,000.00; Sterling Computers, Instru Expense, $1,298.55; TMS, Business Expense, $72.00; US Bank, $2,378.99; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $200.45; Voyager Sopris, instru Expense, $596.20; Voyager Sopris, Title IV, $633.75; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50

Total Board Bills: Board Expense, $434.50

Payroll: Maintenance, $2,127.56

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $2,562.06

President Welding called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19; Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20; Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03; Health & Wellness Policy 508.13 at 6:30 p.m. The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy, Bullying Prevention Policy, Parent Involvement Policy & Health & Wellness Policy. There was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 6:41 p.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on summer activites and preparations for the coming school year.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the summer projects’ progress.

In action items, Luke Hinkle motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Eric Beckman motioned Luke Hinkle second to approve Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman second to approve Parent Involvement policy, 1005.03 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Heithoff second to approve the health and wellness policy 508.13 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned and Heithoff second to approve the first reading of Policies 201.02 Board Membership-Elections and Appointments; 204.07 Meeting Notice; 204.12 Public Comment in Board Meetings; 206.02 Board Association Membership; 402.03 Employee Conflict of Interest; 409.01 Certificated Employee Professional Development; 502.02 Nonresident Students/Option Enrollment; 502.03 Entrance Admissions; 503.04 Addressing Barriers to Attendance; 504.03 Student Conduct; 504.06 Student Appearance; 504.11 Weapons; 509.03 Student and Staff Memorials (optional); 607.10 Classroom Environment; 611.02 Student Promotion, Retention, or Acceleration; 611.07 Graduation Requirements; 802.05 Free or Reduced Cost Meals Eligibility and Meal Charges; 905.04 Emergency Response Mapping (optional); 1003.00 Public Examination of School District Records; deletion of policy 606.09 Textbook Loans to Children Enrolled in Private Schools (LB 705 requires the NDE to take this over), and Medical Information Form as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Beckman seconded to approve the bid from Sports Facility Maintenance for repairs to the basketball backboards for $9,435.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Hinkle seconded to approve the surplus of the a dumpster and bookshelves. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The bid from Urbanecs for carpeting in the ITV room of the High School building for $3,477.80 was approved by Heithoff and seconded by Beckman. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Hinkle approved the transfer of funds, $5,000, into the Wolfpack Account. Seconded by Beckman. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned and Heithoff second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:27 p.m. After supper, the board retreat was held in the Board Room. The board retreat began at 7:50 p.m. and adjourned at 9:00 p.m. Discussion was held on board goals, facilities, and future updates. The budget was also discussed. No action was taken.

The next regular meeting will be August 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 10, 2024

