Proceedings of the July 9, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 9th, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 7-2-2024 BOC Meeting. Called for public comment.

Approved Payroll.

Approved Vendor Claims.

General: AMERITAS LIFE INS ins 20,472.96; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 50.00; ANTELOPE CO SHERIFF ex 371.65; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 5,161.80; AXON ENT ex 760.61; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 57.27; BCBS ins 76,579.37; BOMGAARS ex 382.87; BROGAN & STAFFORD ex 1,692.68; BROWN CO COURT ex 3.75; BUTCHS BODY SHOP ex 122.00; CASEYS ex 122.47; CITY OF NELIGH ut 128.57; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ut 1,000.00; CLEARFLY COMM ut 155.78; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT ex 166.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 358.37; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 100.88; CONSOLIDATED MGT CO ex 126.35; COPPLE ROCKEY & MCKEEVER ex 370.50; BRYAN CORNETT ex 9.88; CUBBYS ex 1,062.21; DAS STATE ACCT ex 537.60; DUSTYS ex 393.10; EAKES OFFICE SOL ex 73.54; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 333.30; ELGIN REVIEW ex 198.30; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 325.56; FED W/H tax 11,922.49; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 2,569.59; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 331.19; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION ex 220.00; HELENA AGRI-ENT ex 1,447.84; IRS ex 170.66; JONNY DODGE ex 123.77; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 99.95; LYNN PEAVEY CO ex 114.77; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 136.18; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,117.82; MR S’S ex 617.50; NATL INS SVC ins 53.25; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 643.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,956.07; NEBR LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAIN CENT ex 350.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 617.48; NCPPD ut 62.39; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 95.00; PITZER DIGITAL ex 91.60; REGION IV ex 2,808.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 487.23; SOC SEC 28,015.44; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 99.33; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 80.00; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 639.38; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 285.92; WESTERN OIL II ex 423.90; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 400,000.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 68.20; Payroll $143,176.22

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 68.50; AMERITAS LIFE INS ins 14,048.15; AMH ex 214.00; FIRSTNET ut 139.98; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODS ex 2,940.63; BCBS ins 51,239.24; CARHART LUMBER ex 32.98; CARQUEST ex 508.24; CVA ex 68.58; CITY OF ELGIN ut 191.12; CITY OF NELIGH ut 12.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 70.70; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 605.70; CREDIT MGT SVCS garn 449.37; CUBBYS ex 732.92; DUSTYS ex 229.17; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 8.74; ERPPD ut 521.33; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 11,656.25; FARMERS PRIDE ex 22,532.87; FED W/H tax 8,561.68; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,414.12; GRAHAM TIRE ex 2,243.28; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 276.50; GRUBB GRINDING ex 20,509.88; HOMETOWN STATION ex 63.59; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING ex 220.80; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 13,510.00; KAYTON INTERNATL ex 596.63; LAWSON PRODS ex 266.40; LIBERTY NATL ins 235.77; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 1,515.17; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 59.44; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 3,748.16; MR S’S ex 653.83; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 3,861.47; NATL INS SVC ins 56.75; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER garn 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,212.02; NEBR DEPT OF REV-MOTOR FUELS TAX ex 3,255.00; NPPD ut 114.06; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 130.42; VSP-NACO VISION ins 418.79; NMC EXCHANGE ex 568.27; NNTC ut 74.90; ORCHARD LUMBER ex 6.36; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 352.55; RAZOR TRACKING ex 975.00; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 520.72; RUETER’S RED POWER ex 69.61; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION ex 45,825.00; SANDS TRUCK SVC/REPAIR ex 4,986.45; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 1,771.78; SARGENT IRRIGATION ex 150.00; WEX BANK ex 989.56; SOC SEC 19,661.22; SPUD TRUCKING ex 67,458.23; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK ex 6,377.93; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 277.90; WESTERN OIL II ex 69.36; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 82.03; Payroll $99,522.65

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 349.80;

Law Enforcement: APPLIED CONN TECH ex 19.50; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 342.64; BOMGAARS ex 252.49; CASH-WA DISTR ex 759.65; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,295.65; CULLIGAN ex 101.25; DEANS MARKET ex 399.48; HILAND DAIRY ex 693.73; MENARDS ex 107.28; MIDWEST AUTOMATED FIRE SPRINKLER ex 375.00; ELINOR RICHART ex 50.00;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTR ex 78.56; CUBBYS ex 8.29; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 233.28; PITZER DIGITAL ex 40.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 975.88;

Building: PROTEX CENTRAL ex 175.00.

Correspondence was reviewed. Clerks pledge collateral, Treasurer’s sweep account report, Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Fee Report; Clerk of the District Court Fee Report, and Sheriff’s Fee Report for June.

Approved printer/publisher joint public hearing postcards.

Met with District 7 Probation staff.

Zoning Administrator Report – approved an administrative plat. Permit report reviewed.

Reviewed-discussed Extension Office proposed budget changes.

No action on Road Superintendent-Road Foreman position. No changes at present.

Approved road closing resolution.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved eight (8) oversize permits. Discussed various road and bridge issues.

Signed agreement for landowner barrow pit.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 17, 2024

ZNEZ