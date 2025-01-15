Proceedings of the January 6, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 6, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk's office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• December regular and reorganizational meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 100.53; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.35; APPEARA, su, 94.85; The Elgin Review, print, 49.42; 118 Insurance, ins, 3342.00; Eakes Office Supplies, su, 135.00; Antelope Co Treasurer, se, 100.00; Amazon Business, su, 199.04; Kristin Childers, su, 1171.50; Google, se, 14.40; Black Hills Energy, se, 194.26; Elgin Chamber of Commerce, misc, 400.00; Prudential, retirement, 370.10; American Funds, retirement, 203.98; US Treasury, tax, 4142.76; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 489.02; Payroll, 4189.97

Transfers: 15000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1916.13

STREET: ERPPD, se, 940.46; Verizonwireless, su, 78.38; Hometown Station, fuel, 107.33; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 560.52; Corner Service & Tire, rpr, 303.05; The Elgin Review, print, 60.00; Barco Municipal Products, rpr, 2924.36; Kayton International, se, 2680.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 119.14; Payroll, 2844.93

WATER: ERPPD, se, 802.34; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.85; Verizonwireless, su, 78.38; NE Health Lab, se, 48.00; One Call Concepts, se, 3.18; To Victoriah Fangman Acct, apply deposit, 199.80; Victoriah Fangman, rtn deposit, 0.20; League of NE Municipalities; Utilities Section, training, 150.00; gWorks, fee, 2646.00; To Scott Sanne Account, apply deposit, 200.00; Antelope Co Clerk, se, 10.00; US Post Office, postage, 126.14; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 33.09; Payroll, 5689.82

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 840.90; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.26; One Call Concepts, se, 3.18; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 281.90; Elgin Appliance & More, su, 691.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 101.12; US Post Office, postage, 93.33; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 236.03; Payroll, 2183.21

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 189.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.45; APPEARA, su, 94.85; Elgin One Stop, su, 5.19; Corner Service & Tire, se, 61.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 447.68

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Betty Moser Estate, rent, 100.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6592.55; US Post Office, postage, 93.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 65.23; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.19; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 244.78; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 51.80; Payroll, 661.71

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 65.83; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.46; The Elgin Review, su, 45.00; Amazon, su, 92.70; Three Rivers Library System, training, 10.00; Playaway, su, 454.94; Black Hills Energy, se, 132.23; Payroll, 1333.32

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 304.73; Bound Tree Medical, su, 33.49; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 103.30; Dean’s Market, su, 28.95; Jeremy Young, misc, 25.00; Jaidyn Schrad, misc, 25.00; Dexter Hanzel, misc, 200.00; Jaryn Palmer, misc, 200.00

• Go out for bids for block 17 storm sewer improvements

• Enter into closed session for potential purchase of real estate at 8:14 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 8:31 p.m. – no action taken

• Building Permits: Kara Funk

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Consider removing fluoride from the city water supply

• Tabled reviewing additional quotes for alley inlet on Bowen Street

• Potential lagoon layout and location requirements

• Sell old salt spreader and any other equipment not used

• Sheriff report: November-73.58 hours with fifteen 911 calls

• Verify trash pickup times with Bud’s Sanitary Service

• No specific ordinance for chickens at this time

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:57 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: January 15, 2025

