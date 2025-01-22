Proceedings of the January 15, 2025 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

January 15, 2025 6:31 PM

Supt. Mike Brockhaus called the regular January meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, Eric Beckman, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Administrators present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Supt. Brockhaus led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” He also reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. The agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Mr. Brockhaus asked for nominations for board reorganization. Ron Bode nominated Lisa Welding for board president, Luke Hinkle seconded. Todd Heithoff voted to cease nominations; Ron Bode seconded. Vote 5-0, Lisa abstained, motion carried.

Bode nominated Todd Heithoff for the Vice President. Motion by Bode seconded by Eric Beckman. Nominations ceased. Steve Busteed motioned, and Ron Bode seconded to cease nominations. Vote 5-0, Heithoff abstained. Motion carried.

Heithoff nominated Ron Bode for Secretary. Motion by Heithoff seconded by Luke Hinkle. Beckman motioned for nominations ceased, Busteed seconded. Vote 5-0, Bode abstained. motion carried.

Beckman then nominated Luke Hinkle as Treasurer. Motion by Beckman seconded by Busteed. Bode motioned to cease Nominations, Heithoff seconded. Vote 5-0, Hinkle abstained, motion carried.

Board President Welding reviewed policies 202.01 Board Code of Conduct and 202.02 Conflict of Interest Statement.

Hinkle motioned and Beckman seconded to designate the Official Depository of Funds as the Bank of Elgin and/or Great Plains Bank of Petersburg, the Legal Newspaper as the Elgin Review and/or the Elgin Public School /Website/Facebook, the Bus Inspector as Jonny Dodge and Precision Repair, the Superintendent Mike Brockhaus as the Chief Financial officer and District’s Non-discrimination Compliance Officer, Greg Wemhoff as the Title 9 Coordinator, Jessica Niewohner as the recorder and the law firm of KSB School Law as School Attorney. Vote in favor: Beckman, Bode, Busteed, Hinkle, Heithoff, and Welding. Vote against 0. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #6- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #7- Adopt the Agenda, #8- Financial Report, #9 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

AKRS , Maintenance, $213.14; Antelope County Clerk, board Expense, $302.06; Appeara, Maintenance, $594.72; Applied Connective Technologies, Business Expense, $156.00; Bishop Business, business Expense, $191.42; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $3,940.33; Boone Co. Health Center, Transportation, $110.00; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $3,574.55; COR Therapeutic, Title IV Expense, $2,150.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $747.10; D&L Towing, Transportation, $810.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $22.41, Instru Expense, $183.80, Instru Expense, $24.67; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,108.84; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $54,220.60; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $261.81; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,281.70; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $6.97; Elgin Review, board Expense, $49.42; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,512.76; Esau, Duane, Transportation, $31.00; Great America Financial Svcs, business Expense, $351.17; GO Physical Therapy, SpEd Expense, $3,804.21; Great Plains Communication, business Expense, $287.10; Hometown Station, Transportation, $637.63; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; Jaymar Business Forms, business Expense, $88.30; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $27.00; KSB School Law, board Expense, $525.00; Lumos Learning, Instru Expense, $2,217.65; MidAmerican Research Co., maintenance, $1,776.92; NCSA, Admin Expense, $120.00; NRCSA, Admin Expense, $220.00; Northeast Regional Programs, spEd Expense, $46.50; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $934.21; Precision Repair, Transportation, $1,583.68; TMS, Business Expense, $69.00; US Bank, $784.04; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $28.14; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $199.54; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $157.26; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Waste Connections, Business Expense, $19.78; Wells Fargo, $390.77

Total Board Bills: $87,114.57

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Mr. Brockhaus reported that the finance committee met before the meeting and gave an update that they look to be sitting well financially.

Principal Wemhoff welcomed Mrs. Briley Eischeid to the meeting and she presented on Artsonia, a website where families can interact with students’ art projects. Mr. Wemhoff then presented his report on school activities over the last month and upcoming the rest of this month.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on teacher contracts and an update on researching a new reading program. The K-6 grade teachers will be going to other schools to see what they are using.

In action items, Heithoff motioned to approve the second reading of updated Policy 717.00 Disposal of Property Under Federal Grants. Bode seconded. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Bode motioned Busteed seconded to approve the early retirement application from Dorothy Heithoff. Vote 4-1, Beckman voted no. Heithoff abstained. Motion carried.

The motion to approve the bid to replace the fourth and fifth grade classroom windows was tabled until the next meeting.

Discussion was held on the 2025-2026 School Calendar. Discussion was also held on setting the board retreat. The date was set for June 11th, 2025, following the monthly board meeting at 6:30 pm.

Motion by Beckman, second by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held February 12, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the EPS Board Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: January 22, 2025

ZNEZ