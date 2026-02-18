Proceedings of the February 9, 2026 Meeting, The Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

9 FEBRUARY 2026

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:03 p.m. on February 9th, 2026. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nordhues, Tetschner, Einspahr and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to approve the January 12, 2026, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: A price check is going to happen on the spray for dust control to put down this spring. There was discussion on how no de-icing treatment is done currently. A low spot by the Bartlett Church of Faith parking on the west side was discussed. Some gravel may be put down after the situation is looked over. Lastly, the board discussed the coating that was put down on the refinished streets last year.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: Was discussed. Jerry Koinzan shared concerns over the sinkhole on east Main street by the sewer lines. The board is planning to have someone use a camera to see why the sinkhole is occurring.

USER FEES: Were discussed. Some residents were called in regards to overdue utility bills.

FEBRUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $450. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: Jerry Koinzan is going to cut overhanging branches around the town streets. He invited the board members to his 85th birthday! Trustee Einspahr mentioned raising the utility rates another 10% to pay for the increase in the water operator fee and the extra water tests being done. It was tabled until the next meeting.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $64.26; Rick Custard, Potholes, etc., $45.00; NNTC, Internet, telephone, $131.94; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $57.17; NE Dept of Revenue, Sales Tax, $501.91; Cornerstone Bank, Checks for general account, $239.95; Wheeler Central Schools, Tobacco license proceeds, $20.00; Sapp Bros, Propane, $713.18; Postmaster, 2 rolls of stamps, $156.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00, Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Stamp for bank account deposits, $19.99, Salary, $387.87

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,329.27

KENO: Cornerstone Bank, Checks for new keno account, $91.42

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $91.42

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $64.15

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $64.15

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,133.99

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $1,133.99

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $516.50; NE Public Health Environmental Lab Water tests, $247.00; WeMart, Gas, $39.00; Criss Co, Control board on unit heater in well house, $137.50; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $450.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,390.00

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,008.83

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:54 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 9th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 9th day of February 2026

PUBLISH: February 18, 2026

