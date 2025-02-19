Proceedings of the February 7 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 7, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Friday, February 7, 2025, immediately following the conclusion of the public hearing, pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young. Absent was John “Mike” Dvorak.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Purchase up to 15 acres of real estate at $2,500.00 per acre for the tree dump located at the current tree dump site

Special Meeting adjourned at 7:14 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

