Proceedings of the February 3, 2026 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 3rd, 2026

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of January 13th, 2026 Board of Commissioner Meeting and Board of Equalization Meeting. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Discussed with Great Plains Communication transferring telephone and internet provider.

Heard from NACO regarding current benefit savings.

No action on 852nd Road west of Clearwater.

Zoning Administrator had no report.

Approved LEOP resolution for 2026.

Approved pay application for Dixon Construction.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) oversize, two (2) access permits and six (6) underground permits. Approved two (2) Temporary Road Use Permits. Various department updates and discussions. No further report.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 11, 2026

