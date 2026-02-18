Proceedings of the February 11, 2026 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

February 11, 2026, 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular February Meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff. Luke Hinkle was absent.

Todd Heithoff motioned, and Ron Bode seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

The school board meeting notice complied with the Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Eric Beckman motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5 – Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7 – Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

AED Market, 495.00; APPEARA, 511.39; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, 2,625.50; Bauer Welding and Repair, 75.00; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 148.60; Bishop Business, 446.39; Boys Town Press, 1,113.97; Bud’s Sanitary Service, LLC, 100.00; CITY OF ELGIN, 901.60; Coffee House Cafe, 350.81; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 2,475.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 1,308.20; DEAN’S MARKET, 111.07; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 1,816.96; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN BODY & GLASS, 40.00; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 2,045.62; ELGIN REVIEW, THE, 380.55; ESU #8, 40,443.05; ESU COORDINATING COUNCIL, 311.61; GO Physical Therapy, 4,060.10; Great America Financial Services, 2,130.23; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 337.41; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 148.80; JAN X, 504.32; KSB SCHOOL LAW PC LLO, 172.00; LINCOLN MARRIOT CORNHUSKER, 129.50; MENARDS, 227.39; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 110.00, ONESOURCE, 29.50; PIZZA RANCH, 286.00; PRECISION REPAIR, LLC, 155.59; RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES, 1,139.35; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 5.22; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY, 250.00; VEIK, ADAM, 36.26; VERIZON WIRELESS, 65.16; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50

Fund Number, 65,645.15

There were no visitors at the meeting.

In the Committee reports, changes to the committee’s assignments were handed out. There were no reports from standing committees.

In the principal’s report, Principal Wemhoff reported on previous activities and the upcoming activities.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the legislative session as it progresses. Also reported that the Capital Forum will go forward and Mr. Callahan and students will still attend. Also reported on projects around campus that are needing done.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned to approve the principal’s contract for $109,210.89 for the 2026-2027 and $111,941.16 for the 2027-2028 school year. Seconded by Ron Bode. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned, Eric Beckman seconded to approve the transfer of $350,000 from the general fund to an interest-bearing account at Great Plains State bank. Vote 4-0, Heithoff abstained. Motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the offering of teacher contracts for the 2026-2027 school year. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion to approve the 2026-2027 school calendar was motioned by Ron Bode, seconded by Steve Busteed. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode seconded to approve the second reading of the NASB recommended policies 718.00 Fiscal Management internal controls and Policy 802.07 School Food Procurement. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion to approve sidewalk improvement project was tabled.

Steve Busteed motioned, and Heithoff seconded, accepting the bid from BSN Sports amounting to $14,408.90 for acquiring 40 new Wolfpack football helmets. The cost is shared equally between Pope John and Elgin Public Schools, with each school contributing $7,204.45. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Heithoff seconded to approve the paper order for $3,341.16 from ESUCC Annual Buy. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, the Americanism Hearing will be before the April board meeting.

Motion by Busteed and second by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on March 10, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the EPS Board room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: February 18, 2026

