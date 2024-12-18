Proceedings of the December 11, 2024 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

December 11, 2023, 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 6:32 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Also, present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. The agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Amazon, Instru Expense, $5,126.77; Antelope County Clerk, board Expense, $663.50; Appeara, Maintenance, $560.39; Apple Inc., Perkins grant, $1,728.00; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $211.40; Bishop Business, business Expense, $306.27; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $3,921.79; COR Therapeutic, Title IV Expense, $1,925.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $20.56, Instru Expense, $141.37; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,641.96; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $180.00, Title IIA Expense, $20.00, SpEd Expense, $50,902.20, Instru Expense, $63.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $217.83, Instru Expense, $34.09; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,662.90; Elgin Review, board Expense, $1,346.30; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,358.31; Embassy Suites, Title IIA Expense, $447.00; Faith Regional Health Services, Transportatiion, $100.00; GO Physical Therapy, SpEd Expense, $4,784.16; HireRight, Perkins grant, $306.60; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,098.49; HP Inc., Perkins grant, $1,760.48; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $105.60; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,887.06; MidAmerican Research Co., maintenance, $231.14; Northeast Regional Programs, spEd Expense, $93.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $544.80; Protex, Maintenance, $404.00; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $33.74; RiseBroadband, business Expense, $24.30; Slaymaker, Pam, Instru Expense, $32.53; TMS, Business Expense, $69.00; US Bank, $626.24; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $200.13; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Waste Connections, Business Expense, $42.22; Wells Fargo, $53.27

Total Board Bills: $86,120.15

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the activities of the past month and the schedule of activities through the end of the semester.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the technical issues with the buses.

Eric Beckman motioned, Luke Hinkle second to approve the first reading of updated Policy 717.00 Disposal of Property Under Federal Grants. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Bode seconded to approve one early retirement application. Vote 4-1, Beckman voted no, and Heithoff abstained. Motion carried.

Bode motioned to approve the prices for the salad bar. Prices approved are $1.25 if stand alone in a small container, $2.50 if stand alone in a medium sized container. Heithoff seconded the motion. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman seconded the motion to approve trading in two vans to Woodhouse and purchasing a 2025 Suburban for $65,345.00 minus the trade amount. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned; Hinkle seconded to purchase a 2025 Jeep Wagoneer L 4×4 from Johnny Dodge for $58,859. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the Wolfpack uniform rotation and updating uniforms every five years. Wrestling, junior high girls and boys Basketball and junior high volleyball are uniforms that will be updated in 2025.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 6:30 PM in the Board Room.

The motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Beckman and seconded by Hinkle. Vote 6-0, motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 18, 2024

ZNEZ